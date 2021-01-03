GUEST COMMENTARY: The most challenging Census ever

Federal officials have called: “That’s a wrap!” on the 2020 U.S. Census.

It was arguably the most challenging of the 24 decennial national headcounts since our nation's founding, because none had ever been conducted during a deadly pandemic. And when this year’s results are officially released, they are expected to be dismal.

The Census Bureau issued a preliminary projection, called the Demographic Analysis, in late December. It estimates between 330.7 million and 335.5 million people were living in the United States on Census Day, April 1, this year. That would be an anemic population increase of just 8.7% from the 308 million counted in 2010 — the lowest growth rate in the U.S. since the 7.3% in the 1940 Census.

Those numbers came from the Great Depression decade of the 1930s and are widely viewed as the bellwether of bad census news.

December's early projection is used both as both a preview of, and a benchmark for gauging the accuracy of, the final census count once it comes out in early 2021. The Census Bureau says it hopes to send final redistricting counts to the states as close to April 1 as possible.

What should we expect?