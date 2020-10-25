GUEST COMMENTARY: The rights of voters in Indiana

The right to vote is the most precious and powerful tool in the arsenal of the American people to change their own destiny. As a duly elected officer of the people in Porter County, the county clerk, and likewise the diligent people who work within clerks' offices as well as the Elections & Registration offices across the state, are duty bound to protect the right to vote for all voters no matter the political party.

Not only do the American people have the right to vote, but they also have certain voter protections available to them:

First and foremost, no voter should ever feel threatened at their polling location. While there may be a great divide on viewpoints for the path of our country, there should not be any disagreement on the belief that voters cannot and should not be intimidated in any way.

Voter intimidation is a felony, and it is also unconscionable. If there are poll watchers appointed by either political party present at a precinct, which is an allowable activity, they should never directly engage with any voter.