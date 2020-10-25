GUEST COMMENTARY: The rights of voters in Indiana

The right to vote is the most precious and powerful tool in the arsenal of the American people to change their own destiny. As a duly elected officer of the people in Porter County, the county clerk, and likewise the diligent people who work within clerks' offices as well as the Elections & Registration offices across the state, are duty bound to protect the right to vote for all voters no matter the political party.
Not only do the American people have the right to vote, but they also have certain voter protections available to them:
First and foremost, no voter should ever feel threatened at their polling location. While there may be a great divide on viewpoints for the path of our country, there should not be any disagreement on the belief that voters cannot and should not be intimidated in any way.
Voter intimidation is a felony, and it is also unconscionable. If there are poll watchers appointed by either political party present at a precinct, which is an allowable activity, they should never directly engage with any voter.
Secondly, Indiana prohibits expressing support or opposition to any current candidate or political party or expressing approval or disapproval of any public question in any manner that could reasonably be expected to convey that support or opposition to another individual within 50 feet of a polling location. This includes wearing clothing, buttons, etc. that are in support of one political party or one particular candidate.
Finally, there are a host of other protections provided to our voters by Indiana law. These protections, ranging from what a voter can do if they have had a name or address change to voting options available for those with disabilities, can be found in the Indiana Voter’s Bill of Rights.
This document, found on the secretary of state’s website and also on display at each polling location, is indispensable and can answer virtually any question a voter might have. However, if there are any questions or concerns a voter might have which cannot be answered directly by the poll workers, Elections & Registration Office representatives should have a full staff at the ready on Election Day to assist.
In addition, the Porter County Elections & Registration office, among others across the state, agrees with the CDC that wearing a face covering is an important step in protecting the poll workers and voters.
We encourage all those entering a polling location to protect themselves and others by wearing a face covering. Please utilize the tissues provided at each station to maintain a “contactless” voting experience.
The polling locations will also be supplied with hand sanitizer, disinfectant and will be encouraging social distancing.
Jessica A. Bailey is clerk of the Circuit and Superior Courts in Porter County. The opinions are the writer's.
