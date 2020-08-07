GUEST COMMENTARY: TikTok of the Election Clock Explains Trump’s Actions Against China

Chinese hacking of U.S. computer systems has become a problem, but so has hacking from Russia (as noted, in the 2016 election), Iran, North Korea and other nations. And if past and recent suspicious events in Iran are any indication, the United States and Israel may be computer hacking unfriendly states — maybe even against Chinese targets.

But perhaps an American cavalry — Microsoft — will gallop to the rescue and buy TikTok. Trump seems to be OK with that alternative, but this option won’t give him as much red meat to toss to his largely xenophobic base, as would just banning it outright.

However, it should dawn on Trump that doing away with TikTok might further alienate youngsters, some of whom are eligible to vote. Young voters usually have low turnout rates at the polls, but if Trump took TikTok away from them, they could get riled up enough to up their game against him in an election in which it looks as if he’ll need to discourage every vote against him.

However, there doesn’t need to be an American takeover of TikTok to save national security, because TikTok poses very little danger to it in the first place. If Trump bans TikTok, why not the multitude of other Chinese products coming to the United States?

Previously, to pander to his political base, he mainly bashed China by starting a needless trade war and imposing higher tariffs, which while costly to American consumers, did not prohibit Chinese products from the U.S. market. Finally, Trump’s ban of TikTok should make consumers skeptical that Trump’s war against Huawei, a Chinese communications company, is also less about national security and more about trying to get re-elected.

Ivan Eland is senior fellow and director of the Center on Peace and Liberty at the Independent Institute and author of “War and the Rogue Presidency. He wrote this for InsideSources.com. The opinions are the writer's.

