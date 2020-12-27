GUEST COMMENTARY: 'Tis the season

Hear me out. I have written before that even though we have a vaccine in the middle of a nationwide rollout, our feckless leaders are saying that we still need to wear masks regardless if you have been vaccinated. Honestly - they are saying this. So if you think that social distancing will be done, think again. What about elevator limits on the number of passengers? What about all the restaurants that have taped off tables that you can’t sit in? That is lost revenue right in front of your very eyes.

How in the world do these legislators think that we can ask all our restaurants to take a 50% cut in revenues and still be around for Christmas 2021? It is not going to happen.

Firstly, the American people are still scared thanks to the mainstream media. They wear masks, by themselves, in their own car, in bed. They have been battered and bruised with headline after headline about this mysterious, new deadly virus. Never mind that it is acting like all previous viruses. Never mind that if you are under the age of 69 you have a 99.5% chance of surviving if you contract the virus. I mean, seriously, think about it. What are we trying to accomplish with a vaccine that is here to inoculate us against a virus that is 99.5% survivable? I just don’t understand.