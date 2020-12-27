GUEST COMMENTARY: 'Tis the season

I guess we start with Christmas being canceled. What a shame. Why don’t they just cancel the human condition while they are at it. They know not what they do. Humans need interaction. My new saying – Immunity in Community, Devastation in Isolation. We need to see and speak to people. We need to hug people. There is a dark, equal and opposite to these rules and regulations – it’s called depression and suicide.
I suppose because those issues are too hard to track and follow, but trust me when I say this – how is Dr. Fauci going to flatten the suicide curve? How is he going to flatten the mental illness curve? What about the bankruptcy curve? With our leaders threatening more lockdowns, the power grab is totally out of hand. They clearly just don’t care. They act like they do, but their lazy lockdown actions prove that they do not.
Does anybody else think it is kind of fortuitous for our leaders to announce a ‘new strain' exactly one week after we finally get the long-awaited vaccine?
And to that point, everything is OK now right? The vaccine is here. It is being administered as I write. Everything should be all good now. Except it is not. The one thing that I have talked most about on TV this week is what is the ‘new normal’? There really are a multitude of answers out there but one thing is for sure – we are not going back to the way life was in December 2019.
Hear me out. I have written before that even though we have a vaccine in the middle of a nationwide rollout, our feckless leaders are saying that we still need to wear masks regardless if you have been vaccinated. Honestly - they are saying this. So if you think that social distancing will be done, think again. What about elevator limits on the number of passengers? What about all the restaurants that have taped off tables that you can’t sit in? That is lost revenue right in front of your very eyes.
How in the world do these legislators think that we can ask all our restaurants to take a 50% cut in revenues and still be around for Christmas 2021? It is not going to happen.
Firstly, the American people are still scared thanks to the mainstream media. They wear masks, by themselves, in their own car, in bed. They have been battered and bruised with headline after headline about this mysterious, new deadly virus. Never mind that it is acting like all previous viruses. Never mind that if you are under the age of 69 you have a 99.5% chance of surviving if you contract the virus. I mean, seriously, think about it. What are we trying to accomplish with a vaccine that is here to inoculate us against a virus that is 99.5% survivable? I just don’t understand.
The best reason I can think of is that we are not inoculating ourselves against the virus – we are inoculating ourselves against our emotions. That is it. The vaccine, to protect you from something that is 99.5% survivable, is for your mind, not your body. But the leaders of our big cities and our big states have other ideas.
They do not want to let their newfound powers go, however ill begotten. So, even though we have made people more comfortable with a vaccine, our leaders need to make you continue to be uncomfortable to continue with their new powers hence the ‘new strain’. Period. So, for the near term, masks are here to stay. Social distancing is here to stay. Every mitigation effort, that feeds the powers that be, is here to stay. 2
2021 is going to be an extension of 2020. January will be the 13th month in 2020. Even though we have a vaccine, it will still feel eerily similar. Our big CEOs have told their employees that they don’t have to come back to the office until summer 2021. Think about that. What happens to all the small shops on the concourse level of the big buildings that make up the canyons of our cities? They need those buildings to be at least 80% full to survive. When does any red-blooded American think that we will have offices 80% full? Not next summer.
New York City office buildings are 8% occupied right now. Some of these work from home statutes for some of these firms have become permanent. You don’t have to come to the office if you don’t want to. Our government has not even begun to take into account the destruction that these seemingly mild mandates have done to our cities.
Heck, look at the housing data – the devastation of our big cities continues on a daily basis with those that can flee, moving to greener pastures that are more conducive to these draconian lockdowns. Thanks for keeping us safe governor – at the expense of the entire city.
I wrote a few weeks back about the restaurant revolution. I didn’t go into it very deep, but think about all the wait staff, all the delivery people and cleaning companies that are out of business because of these crazy lockdown orders. Why don’t people stand up louder and sooner? Why don’t we fight back harder? Why are we not allowed to make decisions for ourselves? The right course of action – the one that I would have taken and am on record as saying so – is to let the electorate make their own decisions. The government does not do a better job managing your life than you do.
If you don’t like smoking, go to a restaurant or pub that bans it. Simple. If you are worried about the virus, don’t go outside or see anyone else that has been outside. What is so hard about that? It is the most democratic action of all time. If you feel like staying open, keeping your livelihood, you should be able to weigh the risks yourself and make your own free will choice. Do we even have that phrase "free will" in our language anymore?
Our youngsters, staring at screens because the teacher’s unions don’t want to teach, will have no idea what free will means. I am not sure what they will think. Will they think that everyone knows more about how to educate them and keep them ‘safe’ than they do? Think of the world through their eyes. Think of how they are seeing things. The one thing that we will definitely have lost is common sense. Things just do not add up.
There needs to be way more common sense now more than at any other time that I can remember.
I hope you all had a Merry Christmas and have a safe new year.
Scott Shellady is a financial markets commentator. He can frequently be seen on Fox Business, Bloomberg, CNN and TD Ameritrade. He is a broker with AG Optimus here in the Midwest and an adjunct professor of finance at DePaul University. Shellady lives in Portage, and can be found on Twitter at @ScottTheCowGuy. The opinions are the writer’s.