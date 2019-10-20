Too often we turn on the evening news and learn that there has been another young man in a tough neighborhood shot by a police officer who had to make a split-second decision under great stress.
Picture this scenario: A police officer arrives at the location of a reported robbery in progress. Outside the store he sees someone hiding in a doorway. The officer tells the suspect to come out with his hands where he can see them. The youth is nervous and wants to demonstrate to the officer that he is unarmed and makes the mistake of not following the policeman’s orders and reaches into his pocket to pull out his cell phone.
At this point, the officer shouts to throw down his weapon and the young man in a panic raises the cell phone to try to show the officer it’s not a gun. But the officer has to make a split-second decision when the suspect begins to raise the cell phone that in the dark and from a distance could as easily be a hand gun. So, the officer out of fear for his own life fires a couple of rounds at the suspect who is mortally wounded.
The officer’s back up arrives and carefully survey’s the scene and finds the victim still holding the cell phone in his hand. He quickly searches the body and finds no weapon. As he reports what he has found to his fellow officer, they both are traumatized that an innocent young man has been killed unnecessarily. As other officers and now the reporters start arriving on the scene the second guessing begins.
Did the officer react too quickly? Had he over-reacted, shooting the innocent young man who in fear tried to show a cellphone?
What if this officer could have participated in virtual reality training, experiencing the high stress levels in a simulated environment? Might he have reacted differently? With repeated training, the officer could have learned techniques to manage the stress levels better so that he could have reacted differently and not fired his weapon. The young man would not be dead and the officer’s life and career would not be exposed to a seemingly never-ending barrage of second guessing.
Training matters. Having the facilities of highly realistic virtual reality training — just as MAAC is planning to provide — could have significantly improved the chances that the officer would have handled the situation differently, better under control and not fired the fatal shots.
Our community can have a state-of-the-art virtual reality training facility at the MAAC with enough public financial support. Ground has been broken on a new 3,200-square-foot facility which is planned to include a 1,600-square-foot classroom with an interactive simulator. This simulator will offer the much-needed immersive training scenarios for the most difficult real-world situations. With five screens, positioned in a room to create a 300-degree wrap around environment, law enforcement personnel will train in a virtual reality setting simulating a wide variety of scenarios. Only this kind of training can produce the skills needed to help our responders maintain full situational awareness during times of extreme stress.
Our goal is $1 million. With a state appropriation of $250,000 and another $250,000 of matching funds from the McMillan Family Foundation, both already committed, we are half way to our goal but we need help from the community to raise the rest of the funding.
Those wishing to contribute to the new training facility can make donations payable to MAAC Foundation and mail to 4203 Montdale Park Drive, Valparaiso, IN, 46383, or donate online at maacfoundation.com/trainingmatters.
Training matters.