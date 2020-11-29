GUEST COMMENTARY: Trump’s influence and other obstacles to racial progress

Prejudice occurs in both urban and rural areas, but it is no accident that the more racially progressive urban areas tend, on the whole, to rub shoulders more with people of color and see that they share our same human experience. It is no accident that these closer experiences cause a reduction in prejudice.

Segregation or isolation from people of color is a petri dish for racist attitudes. Those who have fewer contacts with people of color are generally more likely to have voted for our racist president.

With his outspoken rhetoric, he has given permission for those who are racist in the extreme to spew their hatred and prejudice. It is inappropriate to say that all Trump supporters are racist but too many are, either overtly or covertly.

One-hundred and twenty-seven years ago, Frederick Douglass, speaking at the World’s Fair in Chicago, said, “Men talk of the Negro problem, there is no Negro problem.”

With his voice rising, he continued: “The problem is whether the American people have loyalty enough, honor enough, patriotism enough, to live up to their own Constitution.”

Well over a century later the problem remains the same: White Americans' unwillingness to acknowledge what many historians have called America's original sin: The legacy of White racism.

The racism of Donald Trump and a good portion of his followers are one mountain to overcome. The need for the rest of us to raise up our voices is a mountain just as steep.

Robert Pawlicki is a retired psychologist and a columnist for the Savannah (Ga.) News. He wrote this for InsideSources.com. The opinions are the writer’s.

