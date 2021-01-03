GUEST COMMENTARY: Trump's final act on drug prices put foreign IP thieves before American patients

More than any other president in recent memory, President Trump defended American innovators against attacks by foreign governments. But sadly, in one of his last moves as president, he put foreign price controls on U.S. drugs.

The Trump administration just announced new regulations that change how Medicare pays for prescription drugs. Up until now, this massive government health insurer paid for drugs in a free market setting. But under President Trump's new regulations, Medicare payments will be set based on prices paid by a group of other industrialized countries.

All these countries have price controls in their national health care systems.

When he signed the executive order that led to these regulations, President Trump rightly complained that "other countries have rigged the system so that American patients are charged much more … for the exact same drug." This is true. But it ignores the real cause of this injustice — price controls.

Foreign countries impose arbitrary price caps on prescription drugs. In France, an agency known as the Economic Committee of Health Care Products sets drug prices. In Canada, an organization known as the Patented Medicine Prices Review Board performs the same role.