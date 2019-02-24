Senior year is one of the most exciting times of your life. There are homecoming, prom, the senior trip and the senior luncheon to look forward to. It’s a defining moment in our lives where we each choose our own individual paths. Teachers are constantly talking about all the opportunities just waiting to be taken.
We’re at the stage in our lives where we are one step closer to leaving the nest, yet fearful to take the leap.
Unfortunately, senior year can mean something entirely different for an undocumented, or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, student.
Senior year has definitely had its ups and downs. There have been times when I just wanted to cry or call it quits and go to sleep because I didn’t know how to deal with all of the stress.
The first few months of the school year had to be the worst because of all of the early action deadlines that needed to be met.
It was around this time when I noticed that the process of applying for college was a little different for me than other students. I am grateful to have had it relatively easy in comparison to my peers.
One of the major differences between these students and me stemmed from the fact that I was born in this country. For living in a country full of opportunity, there isn’t enough being provided for students who are not documented. I was really bothered because I have peers who I truly believe are much smarter, brighter and more qualified than I am. It is a shame that they aren’t being given the same resources that will be able to propel them forward academically.
There’s no reason that these students should feel at fault or deeply angered at themselves for being who they are. They’ve come to a country for a better opportunity, but that isn’t as easily promised as you might think.
We’re living in a society where some of these individuals despise their parents for bringing them in a country to receive an education that seems out of reach, too difficult to obtain.
There’s nothing worse than feeling like your citizenship status is hindering you from pursuing your dreams.
More times than not, the obstacles in the DACA/undocumented students’ lives tends to cause them to have poor mental health. I’ve personally seen the toll it can take on them.
Prior to having to fill out all the college information and applications, these students were bright, happy, present — and by present I mean literally in school. The moment the question “Are you a citizen?” appears, their entire demeanor changes.
Not many schools offer undocumented or DACA students a feasible aid amount. There are a limited amount of scholarships that these students are eligible for as well.
Colleges offer few scholarships specifically for these students, and to make matters whose, the students don’t have the ability to apply for financial aid. There are students who did not even get the opportunity to apply for DACA protection because the program was repealed.
I’d like to see these individuals receive greater opportunities when it comes to their education.
During a political era where the president is pushing for a wall, these students are dealing with a metaphorical one.
There is nothing that makes these students feel as though they even belong here.
At this point it is hard not to feel hopeless. We must continue to check up on all students every so often. You never know what may come of their senior year experiences.