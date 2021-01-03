GUEST COMMENTARY: Unemployment benefits costing more than expected

PUA recipients also received far greater-than-expected $600 bonus payments. Here’s how CBO broke down its expected cost of those payments:

"Overall, CBO estimates that addition to benefits will increase outlays by about $176 billion in calendar year 2020. CBO estimates that most of the increase (about $139 billion) will stem from about 17 million people receiving $600 weekly in addition to regular unemployment compensation benefits."

Actual Labor Department claims data show that, during the 17 weeks through July 25 when $600 supplements were payable, 303 million weeks of “regular” state UI benefits were claimed. That suggests $181 billion in $600 supplements was paid to UI recipients, or $42 billion (30%) more than the $139 billion CBO expected.

CBO expected recipients of all programs other than UI — that is, including PUA recipients — to receive $37 billion in $600 supplements. But actual claims data reveal that the cost of the $600 supplements paid to PUA recipients was more than double what CBO projected.