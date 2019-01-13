Parents, students, teachers and school administrators! Lend me your ears!
Qualified high schoolers wishing to apply for this year’s Urban League scholarships may do so online beginning Monday at https://ulofnwi.communityforce.com.
Young people from Lake, LaPorte and Porter counties are encouraged to apply.
Many of those who have already won Urban League scholarships tell compelling stories. For instance, Precious Price who has now completed her master’s program from IU Bloomington, and Alice Gallegos, who graduated from IUN with her bachelor’s in criminal justice. She is working here in the community and volunteering at the Urban League affiliate. Alice was also a participant in the NIPSCO In-Power program that began when she was in the ninth grade at Calumet New Tech. Additionally, David Lewis, who was featured in our previous article and has graduated the Indiana University School of Public & Environmental Affairs (SPEA), seeks to pursue a law degree.
The Urban League facilitates several scholarships that offer approximately $20,000 worth of scholarships to assist students with their pursuit of post-secondary education. Some of our scholarship donors include: The Gary Frontiers Service Club, Sheriff Oscar Martinez, NIPSCO — on behalf of the late Sen. Carolyn B. Mosby, and Horizon Bank. New scholarships include The Guthrie Family, The Martin Family Promise Scholarship, and the Dr. Connie R. Horton Scholarship.
The Urban League also has additional scholarships listed on their website at www.ulofnwi.org, and often lists other partner agencies that offer scholarships such as The Legacy Foundation, United Negro College Fund and AABE.
Students and families need additional monies to support their college and career goals. We invite you to offer a scholarship by contacting our office at (219) 887-9621.
As you make your charitable donations, consider the Urban League as the premier agency committed to the Region’s post-secondary success. You may donate online at www.ulofnwi.org.