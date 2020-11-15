GUEST COMMENTARY: Use Paris Climate Accord to compel China cleanup

Since 2005, U.S. CO2 output has been gradually declining. In recent years, emissions have fallen even faster due to the increased use of natural gas. In fact, U.S. emissions of CO2 dropped 2.9% in 2019 alone.

It’s a different story with Beijing, though.

China’s CO2 output continues to rise each year — and has actually jumped significantly since 2016. Even the best case scenario shows China having greater emissions in 2030 than at present. But China is also continuing to build coal plants — including a staggering 250 gigawatts of new capacity currently in development. These additional coal plants alone will far outstrip the entire coal fleet of the United States.

It appears that, even while making earnest climate pledges, Beijing remains committed to pursuing its overriding goal of industrial supremacy. This sort of duplicity shouldn’t be too surprising, given the 2015 news that China was burning up to 17% more coal each year than it had previously reported.

And so, even if the United States makes costly cuts to its power sector, China will happily make up the difference with its own increasing CO2 output.

There’s a second problem, however, and it’s even more troubling.