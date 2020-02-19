GUEST COMMENTARY: Valparaiso school district

Some things in life are just inevitable. Death, taxes, and in Valparaiso, the periodic school board or administrator-created fiasco. Over the past decade and a half, leadership in the Valparaiso Community Schools (VCS) somehow manages to create a crisis ever few years, always of their own making. Remember Lumenus and the for-profit Chinese student scam? The hiring of Andy Melin? Jim Jorgensen’s “we screwed up” and the fiscal crisis that followed?
After numerous years of unrest, the teachers, parents and students in Valpo were given a respite from the plague of crisis thanks to the steady leadership of Ric Frataccia, who as superintendent restored calm, trust and morale in the schools during his 4-year tenure, a period during which he successfully led the schools through passage of two funding referenda.
That calm was disrupted when current VCS superintendent Julie Lauck announced in early December that the Dual Language Immersion (DLI) program, the pride of Parkview Elementary School, was being canceled and that the school’s principal, Anne Wodetzki, had resigned for “personal reasons.”
The DLI program was born out of the VCS commitment to taxpayers that general fund referendum dollars would be used “to offer foreign language in our elementary schools.” The Parkview program served as a pilot with community expectations that foreign language would eventually be expanded to other elementary schools, reaffirmed by the VCS board’s statement that “Our plan is to implement Spanish in the elementary schools in the 2017-2018 school year.”
Lauck’s announcement shortly before the holiday break both outraged and activated Parkview parents, alongside many school advocates throughout the community. Through their organizing and activism, Parkview parents have uncovered several alarming inconsistencies and mistruths put forward by Lauck and VCS administrators in an effort to justify the cancellation of the DLI program and their forcing out of Anne Wodetzki.
That parent-led work has resulted in a 1-year extension of the DLI program, a good first step but not nearly enough to restore trust in the administration and school board, nor does it restore the reputation of the much-beloved, high performing educator Wodetzki.
Despite the damage done to the VCS reputation and the mistrust that follows, there is still an opportunity for the VCS board to rebuild trust by restoring accountability and transparency.
First, permanently reinstate the DLI program, removing the pilot moniker. The program has proven itself a success and should only be monitored to ensure continued performance.
Second, expand the advisory committee to include two additional parent representatives who are supportive of the program. Record all committee meetings and make the recordings available online to the public, just like city council meetings. Set reasonable and clearly defined expectations for the DLI program with a mandate to the committee to develop ways of improving and potentially expanding the DLI program to other VCS schools.
Third, satisfy all outstanding public records requests regarding the DLI program; Valpo parents, students and taxpayers deserve the full truth.
Fourth, apologize to Parkview parents and students for the unnecessary angst and trauma, as well as to Wodetzki. She needs her reputation restored and her job reinstated, should she be interested.
Finally, the school board should publicly rebuke Lauck and other administrators for their role in creating this scandal, for putting forward false and misleading information, and for forcing the former principal from her job.
Christopher Pupillo is a 30-year resident of Valparaiso, a freelance marketing and communications professional, father of three Valpo Schools graduates, the proud son of two retired teachers, and a longtime advocate for Valparaiso public schools, teachers and students. The opinons are the writer's.