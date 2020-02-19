GUEST COMMENTARY: Valparaiso school district

Lauck’s announcement shortly before the holiday break both outraged and activated Parkview parents, alongside many school advocates throughout the community. Through their organizing and activism, Parkview parents have uncovered several alarming inconsistencies and mistruths put forward by Lauck and VCS administrators in an effort to justify the cancellation of the DLI program and their forcing out of Anne Wodetzki.

That parent-led work has resulted in a 1-year extension of the DLI program, a good first step but not nearly enough to restore trust in the administration and school board, nor does it restore the reputation of the much-beloved, high performing educator Wodetzki.

Despite the damage done to the VCS reputation and the mistrust that follows, there is still an opportunity for the VCS board to rebuild trust by restoring accountability and transparency.

First, permanently reinstate the DLI program, removing the pilot moniker. The program has proven itself a success and should only be monitored to ensure continued performance.