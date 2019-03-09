I have lived and worked in Northwest Indiana since the summer of 1993. Prior to relocating to this part of the state, what little understanding I had about Northwest Indiana came from a handful of fraternity brothers at Purdue University who were mighty proud of their hometowns of Hobart, Schererville, Crown Point and Chesterton.
In those days, I didn’t care enough to ask them why they were so proud to be from the Region, but they clearly loved their hometowns.
Over the past quarter century, my pride has grown while working with incredible teachers and other staff members who dedicate their working lives to all of our Lake Central students. I have also seen many other area leaders sharing a commitment to make the Region a better place to live.
We have watched the Dyer Town Council quietly promote beautification efforts through participation in the America in Bloom project while substantially increasing tree plantings in their town by distributing saplings to residents.
I appreciate the words spoken recently by Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. on WJOB. He passionately roots for the success of neighboring cities and towns but fights like crazy for what is best for his city. I am amazed by the generous efforts of Rotary and Lions clubs, chambers of commerce, and others who volunteer and give in order to enhance our overall quality of life.
Over the years, my family has maintained residences in Crown Point, Valparaiso and St. John Township. Each of these communities has made tremendous strides toward making things better for their residents.
We moved from Valparaiso prior to the completion of the amphitheater, skating rink/summer market space but have returned occasionally to enjoy those upgrades. We now live just a short distance from the new skating rink in Crown Point that is being heavily utilized by residents from all around the area. These public spaces are just a couple examples of inviting activities that provide citizens an opportunity to make the best of the cold winters we face in Northwest Indiana.
Finally, I have great respect for the Tri-Town community for demonstrating its commitment to education through its support of two referenda over the past eight years.
I am frequently asked by friends and relatives from other parts of Indiana why I like it here. Being an educator, I begin the ramble by sharing the successes realized by the great majority of region students.
At Lake Central and across Northwest Indiana, educators continue to energize me as our institutions are consistently seeking ways to better serve students. The great efforts of educators issupported and guided by the Ready Northwest Indiana organization.
Our schools send students to college with a multitude of credits earned through both the dual credit program and Advanced Placement courses. We also have an abundance of career and technical education opportunities for students, and many graduate with industry certifications in hand. We still have room to improve, but we have the organizational structures in place to continue to do the work, and this region of educators is committed to moving forward.
I also tell my friends who live elsewhere that the Region is strong because it is diverse, hard-nosed and transparent. While there are times when I wish people would choose to say less and serve more, I have grown accustomed to the fact that our people will say what they are thinking, so we better just get used to it.
What’s most important is that our people care. We are a community of energetic individuals, working, raising families and serving our communities because we take great pride in our Region!