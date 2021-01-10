GUEST COMMENTARY: We are not enemies, we are Americans

It has become sadly important to state this: Violence, no matter the venue, no matter the cause, is not a legitimate means of achieving social change or relieving political frustrations. And it is paramount to repeat this once again after shots were cowardly fired into the Tippecanoe County Democratic Headquarters on Thursday.

There will never be an excuse for this behavior. We must ask though, why have so many been driven to such desperate measures? And why have populist movements, on the left and right, emerged and gained so many followers?

In the past several decades, we have witnessed incredible transformations to the way we work and live. Interrelated changes, such as globalization and a technological revolution, have outpaced our ability to adapt, creating challenges for individuals, communities, and regions.

As a result, many Americans feel left behind, left out, anxious, frustrated, and at the mercy of forces beyond their control.

In fact, there’s a sense among many that the system is, in ways big and small, “rigged.” With nowhere else to turn, we place our passions in the outcome of elections, we pin our hopes on control of government.