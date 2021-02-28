GUEST COMMENTARY: We can put a conservative on the $20 bill — her name is Harriet Tubman

The role of Quakers and other Christian abolitionists — acting according to the convictions of their faith — is often downplayed by historians. But the Quakers were fierce in their belief in God, and they wholeheartedly believed slavery was incompatible with the gospel. They believed this so much that they risked physical harm, criminal charges, and loss of property and life to defy governments supporting such unjust policies.

In working with those people, Tubman was colorblind in a way many of today’s race-obsessed activists could never understand.

Surely gun rights activist

In her forays into the South, Tubman was also armed. That should be no surprise given who and what she was up against. For her, guns were a means of achieving and preserving liberty.

If she were alive today, she might compare those angling to take away constitutional freedoms such as gun rights with those who wanted to force her back into slavery.

Tubman fought for freedom, liberty and all the rights guaranteed to us by God and the Constitution. While she probably never heard the term “conservative,” she nonetheless exhibited the values characteristic of a modern conservative.