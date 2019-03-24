Recently, I had the opportunity to see the newly installed Soter RS body scanner at the Indiana State Prison in Michigan City.
The Soter RS body scanner will be used as an extra security measure to combat the smuggling of contraband, such as drugs and weapons, into the prison.
This equipment operates similar to medical X-rays, except the scans can show contraband hidden inside and outside the body.
Last year, I met with Indiana State Prison Warden Ron Neal about enhancing prison security, and I mentioned a new body scanner that was being used in LaPorte County. The warden showed interest in this equipment, but also expressed limited resources for funding.
Therefore, during the 2018 legislation session, I authored Senate Enrolled Act 44, which provides a funding stream for contraband detection equipment.
I am glad the new scanner has brought success to the prison. Ensuring the safety of our prison staff and inmates is a top priority for me, and I know this new equipment will help achieve this goal.
To further improve security in our state’s prisons, I introduced Senate Bill 198 this legislative session. If passed, this bill would increase the penalty for committing a controlled substance offense on the property of a penal or juvenile facility an enhancing circumstance.
This bill recently passed the Senate and is now being considered by the House of Representatives, and I look forward to working with my colleagues to further improve our state’s prison security.
If you have any questions, comments or concerns regarding this issue or others, contact me by email at Senator.Bohacek@iga.in.gov or by phone at 800-382-9467.