GUEST COMMENTARY: Welcome to homebound coping skills network

The world has experienced nothing like this pandemic and it’s plain scary.
This serious situation affects everything from the workforce to the stability of society’s health. It creates a daily uncertainty, loneliness and fear. Forced to stay in our homes, some of us may be sitting with those fears swirling around in our heads and only intensifying with each news update.
I’m not a doctor or psychologist but I am a friend, a sister, a work colleague, a neighbor, an everyday person feeling what you’re feeling. This time spent on my own with my English bulldog, Oscar, has made me search for avenues to learn new ways to cope. One such community is the one I work with daily through my nonprofit, Humor Beats Cancer.
I started Humor Beats Cancer in 2017 to bring joy and humor to those facing cancer in their 20s, 30s and 40s through our blog, social media, care packages and a grant program. These individuals share their stories with our community, often talking about the isolation, uncertainty of their future and the fear of getting sick again.
During treatment or post-surgery they sometimes must isolate themselves from other people so they can heal without exposure to unwanted germs. Because they are younger cancer patients, they often do not have huge savings accounts and can’t work so they face economic hardships. They may decide to postpone or cancel plans to have children, date or marry. Life has created a daily vibe of uncertainty for them.
You see where I’m going with this.
They experience many of the same feelings you may face during this COVID-19 situation. We do not know when this will end and we will return to normal or what the new normal will look like -- just as those facing any significant illness or injury experience. Five years ago I was diagnosed with breast cancer and when I got through this I couldn’t return to the person I was before cancer — no matter how much I wanted things back to “normal.”
On the positive side, I felt like I got a second chance at becoming a better person, someone who cared about her community and wanted to give more love to those who needed it. I imagine that many of you may also be using this time to think about your life and what it will look like after we get past this pandemic.
This time gives you an opportunity to look at your relationships and see which ones feed your soul and which ones you must let go. This time at home may cause you to reflect on your goals and the type of person you want to be. It hopefully also has given you time to appreciate the good that exists inside you and within your life.
All of these thoughts got me thinking that maybe there are some things that the cancer community can share to help us all cope during these times. At the very least maybe we can help people feel less alone because we empathize with your state of mind.
I pooled the Humor Beats Cancer community for some tips on how they’ve passed the time when they’ve needed to stay in their homes.
My favorite response: a woman’s husband bought her a lock picking kit so she could learn a new skill. She joked that it was better than doing a Sudoku puzzle. Another woman signed up for free online courses that had nothing to do with her job on topics like earthquakes, homelessness and women’s health.
I also asked them how cancer changed their perspective on life. And I believe these same perspectives can help us today. One woman used to save certain gifts for special occasions figuring she had her whole life to enjoy them. Now she uses those gifts right away because you never know what life has planned.
Another cancer survivor talks about the importance of living in the moment and adopting a positive attitude because it helps her improve her mental wellbeing. Another person talked about how she learned to appreciate her inner strength during a trying time like this. I loved this comment: “Love harder, hug longer and don’t do anything you don’t want to do.”
You can probably tell by the name of my nonprofit that we encourage using humor as a tool to cope and we recommend using that tool where you can during this pandemic.
A positive benefit of social media are the funny memes and videos showing how people pass the time. Some of my favorites have been the father and young daughter doing cheer stunts or the guy who is toasting himself in the mirror so he’s not drinking alone. This week our nonprofit encouraged followers to share the funniest things people have said to them when they learn you have cancer.
Creating community during such a tough time is vital because it makes us feel less alone.
One of our blog writers wrote: “We cancer patients and survivors become the people with the clearest eyes that can enlighten others to stop living life with standards or with the constant belief that tomorrow will always come. We become the loudest laughers and we certainly embrace the beauty of today.”
I challenge all of us to take a page from our cancer community. We send love and strength your way. We encourage you to be kind to yourself and send love to someone else through a smile, a phone call or a positive comment on a favorite website or social media post.
As we tell our nonprofit community, we cannot lessen the severity of the situation or make it better. We cannot promise that things will change in a positive way. But what we can do is create a space for you to share how you feel and to bond with each other; a space where it is OK to smile and to laugh. Hopefully we can attempt to create our own spaces like that in our lives during this trying time. We are alive today and that is a positive piece of news.
Olivia Clarke grew up in Northwest Indiana and is a writer who works in public relations. Her website, Humor Beats Cancer, can be found at www.humorbeatscancer.com and on social media at @humorbeatscancer or @humorbeatcancer. The opinions are the writer's.
