GUEST COMMENTARY: Welcome to homebound coping skills network

You see where I’m going with this.

They experience many of the same feelings you may face during this COVID-19 situation. We do not know when this will end and we will return to normal or what the new normal will look like -- just as those facing any significant illness or injury experience. Five years ago I was diagnosed with breast cancer and when I got through this I couldn’t return to the person I was before cancer — no matter how much I wanted things back to “normal.”

On the positive side, I felt like I got a second chance at becoming a better person, someone who cared about her community and wanted to give more love to those who needed it. I imagine that many of you may also be using this time to think about your life and what it will look like after we get past this pandemic.

This time gives you an opportunity to look at your relationships and see which ones feed your soul and which ones you must let go. This time at home may cause you to reflect on your goals and the type of person you want to be. It hopefully also has given you time to appreciate the good that exists inside you and within your life.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}