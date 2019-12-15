As a recent transplant to America, (and an even more recent transplant to The Region), from the United Kingdom, I have noticed many surprising cultural differences between these two countries, which at one point were connected by an umbilical cord. One such difference being the way we celebrate this most beautiful time of year. Beautiful not just because of the seasonal music and food, the sparkly lights, the shiny reds, golds, silvers and greens, but beautiful also because we allow ourselves a sentimentality, a religiosity and open worship rarely displayed the rest of the year.
As I “pen” this article, I’m looking at a picture of my child in an angel costume she wore for a Christmas event she took part in last Sunday. It was the first time since arriving on these shores that I felt able to really enjoy the “Christ” side of this holiday season. Perhaps because it took place in a Church.
Some of you may know that the United Kingdom’s official religion is Protestant Christianity, and the Church of England is the State religion of England, where I grew up. My formative years were spent in a practicing Church of England school, although I was not born into Christianity. It was, on many levels, the most significant period of my life. It was an experience, filled with joy, love and most of all, acceptance, by people for whom many of my fellow pupils looked, sounded and spoke very differently from them. And yet none of that mattered. Their Christian message was centered around this guy called Jesus who welcomed all into the fold; the good, the bad, the foreign and the fallen. We celebrated his spirit every morning by singing hymns together at assembly, and every year we honored the gift of his birth at Christmas. That doesn’t seem to happen here in America. At least not from what I’ve seen in our public schools.
As I said, I was not born into Christianity and were it not for the public school I was educated in, in a country that did not hide away from its Christian roots, or cow tow to the prevailing winds on which faith, (or lack thereof), we are going to promote or abase; I would never have experienced the kindness and togetherness I think is often lacking in this modern age, (remember, I’m an old girl and accept things have changed a bit since I was little). However, would it not be wonderful if in this country, where there is a constitutional right to the free exercise of religion, we could bring back the fabled school nativity play? Not because it would “establish” a religion; but because it would celebrate one of many. I have noticed in some states that, while we may take days off school for Yom Kippur and Passover, we will not wish our children a Merry Christmas at the end of the year. What’s that all about?
The UK is made up of a handful of tiny islands where we often live cheek by jowl with people from all walks of life. As with here, you will find us celebrating Diwali, Chinese New Year, Eid and Hanukkah, as well as Christmas and Easter. I hear we’ve even got a growing Cinco de Mayo following even though we’re not known to have the largest of Mexican populations in Great Britain. But any excuse for a party, right?
So why keep the nativity the exclusive purview of Churches and religious schools in this country? Time to bring the good old-fashioned Christmas play back to our public schools, I say. The message is a healthy, happy and inclusive one. Lord knows we could use some of that “peace and goodwill to man” right here, right now, (feminists and word police, please keep your knickers on).
Merry Christmas and mud in yer eye everyone!