GUEST COMMENTARY: What to make of those who travel during the holiday season

Maslow’s needs are generalizations that overwhelmingly apply. But they do not always follow external rational logic. Self-identity, religious feelings or political partisan beliefs may, on occasion, override lower needs.

The need to maintain family tradition may override or bend beliefs about safety. If we rationalize away the lower-tier need, we can turn our attention to needs higher up, such as love and belonging.

This appears to be the case in many who chose to travel.

There are other psychological theories or principles that come into play as well in directing our behavior. As deprivation increases, our focus on basic needs becomes stronger.

Hunger is an obvious example. Sex is another as well as touch, which is especially in our awareness during the pandemic.

Each of these are needs made all the more salient during periods of deprivation. Grandparents want to hug their grandchildren, husband and wives eagerly await the touch of their spouse when one lies in a hospital bed.

We all want the hugs of those we love. These feelings rose to the top of the needs hierarchy of those who traveled — magnified by COVID-19 fatigue.