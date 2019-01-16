In Indiana, prioritizing education is nothing new. In fact, over half of our state budget is dedicated to K-12 education. For 2018-19, the average per-pupil tuition support is more than $6,600.
While the state has prioritized funding K-12 education by allocating more and more state tax dollars to our schools for decades, it is local school districts and school boards — not the state — who set priorities and determine how the money is spent. School boards and school corporations are in charge of creating and managing their own budgets.
One of the most often discussed but little understood portions of a school’s budget is teacher compensation. All traditional public schools are required, under Indiana law, to bargain collectively with the teachers’ union to determine teacher pay and benefits. This means that the local teachers’ union, which serves as the exclusive representative for all teachers in the district, not only has a seat at the negotiating table but also is a key player in making decisions about what a school district’s teacher pay scale will look like.
It is easy to find data that show the average teacher salary in Indiana has decreased, but it is difficult to find honest conversation about why that is happening. To start, the average tenure of public school teachers has decreased by nearly 13 percent since 2011. During this same time frame, average teacher salaries dropped 2 percent. It is no surprise that a 30-year teacher receives a higher salary than a first-year teacher. Naturally, a statewide reduction in teachers with more experience would create a reduction in the state’s average teacher salary.
It’s also important to remember that teacher compensation includes both salary and benefits. Teacher contracts often include generous benefit packages including health, dental and vision insurance plans, life insurance and a retirement plan. Moreover, in over 90 percent of Indiana’s school corporations, school corporations pay both the employer and employee share of a teacher’s retirement contribution. These generous and expensive benefits are usually overlooked in public discussions about teacher compensation.
There are legitimate arguments in support of increasing teacher salaries to attract and retain the best possible professionals to educate our children. But it is important to understand who really makes these decisions and that is not with the governor or the General Assembly. Instead, this power is held by local school corporations and the teacher’s union representatives they bargain with. It is up to them to figure out how to pay local teachers more if that is indeed their priority.