GUEST COMMENTARY: Why Gary needs a Purdue polytechnic high school

The rapidly changing global economy demands that our high school students master skills and develop competencies needed to enter the workforce or succeed in college. A high school diploma no longer guarantees a high school graduate a job or college admissions. He or she must be able to demonstrate an ability to perform the work.

For years, our community has struggled to provide the majority of Gary students with the academic rigor or vocational training to excel once they graduated high school. These challenges prompted more than 10 years of interventions and technical assistance by the State of Indiana Board of Education and Indiana Department of Education. In 2017, this culminated with the Indiana General Assembly legislatively taking over the Gary Community School Corporation and placing its academics and finances under the control of the Indiana Distressed Unit Appeals Board.

As I prepared in 2019 to take office as mayor, I began to consider solutions for what my transition team had defined as a three-pronged education challenge for Gary. First, we must improve early education delivery and increase the number of children who begin school knowing how to read.

Second, we must find supports, additional to school efforts, for remediation of students who have fallen behind.