It is early spring, and the rains have started in Northwest Indiana. We’re fortunate they’re not like the rains, monsoons really, that have flooded vast sections of the Midwest. We can still get about. So far, our rains are more like the proverbial April showers that help the flowers bloom in May. But as one drives around Gary, one is struck by another kind of bloom spreading like kudzu. These blooms sprout singly in some yards, march haphazardly along public ways, and cluster densely at certain intersections. Depending on one’s point of view, they’re either informative or unsightly. They’re the dreaded political yard signs. Ah, yes, it’s primary election time in Gary.
One of the great things about living in the United States is that pretty much anyone can run for almost any public office. In a true democracy that’s the way it should be. But should so many people take it so seriously?
According to the Lake County Board of Elections and Registrations, there are nine candidates for the office of mayor of Gary and 23 for nine City Council seats. Think about it: 38 people are candidates for 10 municipal positions. Are some of these folks taking things too far? Quite likely. After all, of the nine mayoral candidates, only three have easily recognizable names: Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson, Lake County Assessor Jerome A. Prince and Sixth District Councilwoman LaVetta Sparks-Wade. One candidate, Carl Jones, is nicknamed “Doozie” and actually has it printed on the ballot. Is that a doozy or not?
Seven of the nine current council members (except for the Fourth District’s Carolyn D. Rogers and Sparks-Wade, who’s running for mayor), are among the 23 candidates for the council. However, like most of the mayoral candidates, many of them lack name recognition, politically worthwhile experience or achievements, or rudimentary campaign organizations, not to mention the foggiest idea of what the positions call for. Knowledgeable voters have to wonder about their seriousness, if not the sanity of having their hats in the ring.
Yet are such candidates so off the wall? Our Region has had its share of wannabe officeholders who had no idea of the geographic boundary of the district, nor responsibilities of the office sought, even though such information is readily available at the Lake County Government Center or from the Indiana Consolidated Code.
But we are not alone in such delusion, as was evident in the February mayoral primary in next door Chicago, where over a dozen candidates vied for mayor. In a contest that cost millions for campaign staff, media ads and whatnot, some candidates were flat broke. In a contest where even viable, well-known, well financed candidates couldn’t hack it, why did so many others think they could surmount the odds?
Looking objectively at Chicago’s historic election pitting one African American woman, Lori Lightfoot, against another, Toni Preckwinckle, it’s obvious that election has a slight similarity to ours. Voters in Gary need to take a long, dispassionate look at the three major contenders: Freeman-Wilson, Sparks-Wade and Prince.
Like Preckwinckle, incumbent Freeman-Wilson is considered to have become a machine-pol during her two terms, ostensibly controls many city precinct captains and vice-captains, and has a considerable war chest. Yet over the years her incumbency has revealed a clumsy detachment that, purposeful or inadvertent, should be detrimental. Sloppy fiscal stewardship has brought her a black eye with the State Board of Accounts, crime is rampant, property tax collections are lowest in the state, the city’s dilapidated infrastructure is a bane to motorists, the police and fire departments woefully lack personnel and equipment, City Hall is akin to the city’s thousands of dilapidated structures, compared to adjacent communities there’s no economic development — the list of negatives go on. But guess what? Although Gary has gotten progressively worse under her administration, the mayor remains upbeat.
It’s obvious Freeman-Wilson is living in a dream world while her constituents face constant nightmares. On the city’s website, the mayor says: “We invite you to journey with us in our quest to see Gary differently.” Is she suffering myopia or merely seeing things through rose-colored glasses? Either one is troubling.
Sparks-Wade, the Jamal Washington enabler until he turned on her, has exhibited a patina of City Council fiscal concern but also a certain flakiness that should give voters pause. Most damning is in this era of #metooism, she has been found extremely wanting in defense of battered women.
Prince, on the other hand, has a verifiable record of accomplishments complementary to municipal affairs. Prior to his current position as Lake County assessor, he served two terms on the City Council and six years on the Lake County Council. He knows his way around municipal and county governments, including having a mutual-respect alliance with Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. Some folks wish he didn’t have such a droning, monotonous voice, but others believe it gives him the sense of gravitas he exudes. He has pinpointed Gary’s major problems and has the experience to tackle them.
According to the latest figures from the U.S. Census Bureau, Gary has a population of about 80,000, median home value of $66,000 (44 percent of the state median) and median income of $29,300 (43 percent of the state median). Those figures are abysmal.
After two terms, Freeman-Wilson hasn’t measured up to the job. She’s more interested in failed far-left dogma. Gary doesn’t need to be a welcoming city for illegal immigrants. It needs to be a thriving city for its hardworking residents.
Early primary voting has started at the Genesis Convention Center, and Election Day is May 7. It’s time for a change, and Prince is the catalyst for the change our city desperately needs.