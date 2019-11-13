By the co-chairs of the Indiana Civic Health Index: Lee Hamilton, former Congressman, U.S. House of Representatives; Randall Shepard, former Chief Justice, Indiana Supreme Court; Greg Zoeller, former Attorney General, Office of the Indiana Attorney General; and the authors of the Indiana Civic Health Index: Ellen Szarleta, director, Center for Urban and Regional Excellence, IU Northwest; Bill Moreau, partner, Barnes & Thornburg LLP; Charles Dunlap, executive director, Indiana Bar Foundation. The opinions are the writers'.