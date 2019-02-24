With nearly 35 million American children under its unforgiving grasp, exposure to multiple doses triples the risk of heart disease, lung cancer, and decreases life expectancy by a whopping 20-year margin. Seizing the minds of children, it carves out predisposed paths taking them one by one to the spiraling depths of depression, anxiety, isolation and self-destructive behaviors. It penetrates their minds, macking them unable to trust, find stability, sleep, eat and even drains the emotion out of their young, developing minds.
Examining all of these severe effects leads us all to one grand question: What could possibly be this harmful, yet so prominent? To me, though, when looking at America’s response to it, I cannot help but to wonder: Why is there a severe lack of attention directed toward childhood trauma?
The unrequested action of being born brings us into a family we ultimately do not choose — for better or for worse. In the cases of about 40 percent of American children, the angry, reeking smell of liquor comes storming home everyday. Whether it be watching parents fighting through their divorce process, wondering why their mommy, who is suffering from depression, is curling up in the living room corner crying, or experiencing an overwhelming fear whenever scurrilous uncle Jack takes you into his room alone at family parties, these experiences do not fade with time. During the most critical stages of our lives, the developing brain’s mission to steer us towards a healthy lifestyle is put to a halt by extreme levels of stress and trauma. In other words, the experiences we have as children are permanently imprinted in our brains thereafter, for the remainder of our only lives, influencing our every decision.
Evidently, the problem goes beyond the United States. It has been seeping predominantly through our southern border, lining detainment camps for illegal immigrants, also into their native countries. The immensely powerful push factors that certain Latin American countries radiate put a halo onto America for these refugees. This aura of freedom regarded by illegal immigrants, or should I say refugees, compels them to embark on a trek no less than 1,000 miles. The irony is extremely ubiquitous: Latinx refugees flee the traumatizing experiences from their native country only to undergo a potentially equally terrifying journey, just to either a) be forced to turn back around to where they started, b) be forcibly removed from families by strangers, or c) live in fear of a xenophobic and discriminatory community, only furthering the trauma.
For some, emigration is the only means of survival — especially children. Growing up, they have been subject to firsthand violence, malnourishment and physically, mentally and emotionally draining experiences. Arriving at a newfound hope only to be let down and torn away, these children whose only resilience is dependent on familial attachment cannot cope with the overwhelming situation out of their control.
As a nation, we should not be promoting a problem to noncitizens that we ourselves seemingly procrastinate on solving.
We’ve all heard the phrase: “Build bridges, not walls.” Surely, this phrase has emerged amongst the waves of political controversy. However, there is more to this phrase than the physicality it implies. Instead of evading other communities, or even situations we do not know much about, or are afraid to learn about, we must construct connectivity between us through means of education. Standing on a common ground, through further educating the public, (especially parents), on mental health, how to spot abuse and how to treat childhood trauma early on will definitely reap positive results. That is to say, educating children is equally as important: how they can recognize if they’re being abused, how to seek help, and how to move forward once self-diagnosed.
Although we can replace the toy we just broke or find a new favorite pair of shoes, we can never have another childhood. No child exits the womb deliberately seeking a parent who cannot, well, parent or to be brought up in a poor economic environment. We should not have to live in a nation with such chaos that a significant fraction of a demographic is subject to trauma, nor enforce it onto refugees seeking to better their fragile lives. If these experiences become biologically embedded into a child’s developing mind, disastrous consequences will ensue for the posterity of not only our country, but also the future of the human race.