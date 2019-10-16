James Rosen, former Washington Bureau reporter for McClatchy Newspapers, is a politics and national security correspondent. He is co-author of an international espionage novel, “High Hand,” which received an IPPY bronze medal in May 2019 for best new fiction. He was also awarded the Military Reporters and Editors Association’s Joe Galloway Award last year for his reporting on U.S-Saudi relations. He wrote this for InsideSources.com. The opinions are the writer's.