GUEST COMMENTARY: Will Democrats get super turnout on Super Tuesday?

Why aren’t Democrats setting records in the race to pick President Trump’s replacement? One theory is that the overwhelming number of choices is actually depressing turnout. Behavioral scientists call it “choice overload” or “the cereal aisle effect:” Give people too many choices to process and they will either opt out or take the first item on the list.

Some political pros believe this problem is particularly acute among more moderate Democrats who want to back the candidate most likely to keep Sen. Bernie Sanders from being their party’s nominee. With the anti-Sanders vote split between big-name candidates like Biden, Michael Bloomberg and (until Sunday night) Pete Buttigieg, these voters weren’t sure who to back. Some may have stayed home.

Now that Biden’s had his big South Carolina blowout, these voters will show up at the polls to join the bandwagon. In fact, that bandwagon effect is credited with contributing to the margin of Biden’s win in the Palmetto State.

The theory is that as he emerged as the clear anti-Sanders choice, moderate voters became more energized and turned out to support him.