GUEST COMMENTARY: Will Republicans step up to challenge on values?

A Republican state committeewoman in Massachusetts, Deborah Martell, has been condemned by fellow Republicans, including McDaniel, for saying she was "sickened" by learning that a gay congressional candidate adopted children with his husband. Martell is under pressure to resign, which she says she refuses to do.

Alaska Airlines is being called out by the ACLU, and threatened with a lawsuit, as result of a complaint from one its flight attendants that its uniforms do not accommodate nonbinary attendants — those who do not identify as male or female.

So, where does this go without an opposition party?

Values matter

Values matter because they translate into behavior.

If the Republican Party becomes a big tent of moral relativism, who will fight for transmission of the values that sustain life and freedom?

In the early 18th century, French nobleman Alexis de Tocqueville traveled around the United States, trying to grasp the secret of the great success of the new, young country. In his classic book "Democracy in America," he observed as follows: