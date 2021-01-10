GUEST COMMENTARY: Will the real racists in America raise their hands?

In 2019, 29.6% of Blacks ages 25 and above completed four years of college. In 1980, this stood at 11.6%.

The rejoinder from the left is yes, but Black average incomes still lag behind white average incomes.

My answer is that what drives human achievement is the same for everyone. It comes from lofty goals and a sense of each individual that it is up to them, their character and hard work to achieve those goals.

Teaching Black children that they are living in a racist country and that they have no chance without government intervention, without diversity politics, without receiving special treatment because of their race destroys that child's sense of humanity, personal uniqueness and personal responsibility.

We have two competing cultures in America today. One culture says that life is, by nature, hard and that achievement comes from diligence, good character and struggle. The other culture says that life is only hard if it is unfair, and that life can be made fair and easy through politics.

The latter is the culture of the left, which damages the very individuals it pretends to help.

If we want to build a more perfect union, believe that every person is unique and that what people look like tells you nothing about who they are.

Star Parker is president of the Center for Urban Renewal and Education and host of the new weekly television show "Cure America with Star Parker." The opinions are the writer's.

