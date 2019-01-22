I love a good winter's snow. And believe that winter builds character as much as it does to reveal it.
The wintry mix affecting Northwest Indiana and most of the Midwest this week set my memory into motion. While driving my son to the Valparaiso YMCA for practice early Saturday morning, he asked if I ever slid a car into the ditch because of slippery, snowy roads.
Of course, I had. His question reminded me of one such time that that inconvenience turned into a pretty good memory.
A snowstorm at Christmastime in 1982 found me separated from my friend’s house by one snow drift after another. But, determined to try the drive, I left my house traveling on Smoke Road only to plow my old pickup truck straight into a large snow drift about 3/4 of a mile south.
Those where the days before cellphones. In the day, people who needed help usually walked to the nearest house and asked to use their phone. It was no different for me.
I abandoned my vehicle in its tracks and walked to the nearest house, knocked on the door and the kind neighbor greeted me by asking me in.
Asking permission to use their phone, I tepidly called my dad — who I guessed (correctly) would be slightly annoyed with me for getting stuck — told him where I was and what happened.
He said he’d be along shortly to help me out and I hung up the phone's receiver.
I just turned 17 years old and apparently my world was not quite as big as the 3/4 miles I had driven. Once I told the neighbor who I was, not recognizing them, I realized that their family knew my dad and mom fairly well.
I can’t remember much about the person who opened their home's door, but once the owner of the house recognized my name, he insisted on visiting with me a little while.
It was Don Snider. He farmed with his family in Morgan Township, one of their farms boarded our family's farm and he was very ill.
I remember him asking questions and taking an interest in my life, family and my plans for the future. Even though he was flat on his back and unable to move from his bed, I remember that he had a great interest in the world and with what was going on.
He passed away not long after our chance visit.
But, very shortly after our brief conversation, my dad was knocking on the door. Time to go.
Dad kindly had already dug my truck out of the drift and suggested that I get it off the road and drive it home.
I never made it to my friend's house that day. Even though I briefly flirted with the idea of driving a different route with and perpendicular to the wind.
(Anyone living outside of town knew that to avoid the drifts, a person could drive roads with or against the wind. And by using the fence rows along roads perpendicular to the wind as a wind break, your chances of getting home or uptown were enhanced, but not certain).
That snow drift stood in my way, and even though I didn’t break through it that day, I did make one important connection to a neighbor and a good memory made and shared.