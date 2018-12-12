'Tis the season of New Year’s resolutions! Unfortunately, we have all heard how the story ends with many of these well-intentioned objectives. What if you flipped the script? What if, rather than making grand plans for 2019, you took the month of December to enthusiastically check off important to-do items from your list of personal, professional and financial goals? How might you feel headed into 2019?
Should you choose to accept this challenge, below is a list of financial related topics that deserve consideration:
Fund 529 plans: If you find yourself among the population who want to assist your children (or grandchildren) with their education funding, now is the time to contribute to a 529 plan. Unlike many retirement accounts, these plans must be funded by the end of the calendar year rather than your tax filing deadline. Most plans offer tax benefits. Indiana, for instance, provides a 20 percent state tax credit on annual contributions of up to $5,000.
Establish a budget: Our firm works with clients to establish their fixed expenses, then breaks down the remainder into discretionary spending (vacation, travel, dining, etc.) and goal-directed savings (retirement, debt reduction, insurance, education funding, etc). Obviously, the more you put toward your goals, the faster you will achieve them.
Basic estate and legal planning: I constantly meet clients who have not completed this task. Often, they view the activity as overwhelming and emotionally draining. It is not as difficult (or expensive) as many think, and taking this off your list can give you and your family incredible peace of mind.
Review beneficiaries: It’s important to ensure the beneficiary listings on your investment and insurance accounts are reflective of your wishes. This is of particular importance for those who have recently married, divorced, had children or done estate planning as necessary updates can fall through the cracks during such busy and tumultuous times.
For many, completing these tasks may not fall into the category of a good time. That said, they serve an important purpose in the long-term well-being of an individual, their family, or business. Enjoy the holidays, and cheers to a happy and healthy prosperous 2019!