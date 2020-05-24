GUEST COMMENTARY: You break it, you own it

I was not sure how much fun I was going to have or not have in taking on this opportunity to write this column. As it happens, it has been an absolute joy. Most of you, the overwhelming majority of you, have been incredibly supportive and if not, mildly critical — but I have enjoyed every word. I hope to at least have gotten your thinking juices flowing. Thank you.
I yearn for the day that I can talk about the economy again, in its truest form, instead of the coronavirus. But for now, that is what it seems everyone wants to talk about, so I will concede.
I have been in finance for over 32 years and spent a lot of time (16 years) in Europe as well as some short stints in Asia. The one thing those travels got me, other than a lot of stamps in the passport, was a different view on my America. I have often thought that along with the other rules and requirements to hold higher office in the U.S., our elected officials should have to spend a significant time outside the country, as it gives you a more well-rounded view of how things may be done — both done right and done wrong in your home country. Who knows, it may have been some help in our current situation.
Clearly you know by now that I was not a fan of the shutdown/lockdown. It seems to me that just because China did it, we did it — that was not what I was looking for as far as leadership and that did not hold water with me. When was the last time we rushed to copy what a communist country did? When was the last time we copied a dictator’s actions? I know we felt like we had to do something, and fear was gripping the country. In hindsight, there may have been better ways to tackle the problem.
What is this country going to do when we have another pandemic? What would the country do today if this were polio? Part of me thinks its comical that some governors think they have a "choice" as to when they open their economies. With each passing day that choice fades into a mandate. If you wait too long, there will be nothing to open.
Locking down the sick is my definition of quarantine. Locking down the healthy is my definition of tyranny.
So, there you have it. We hit the panic button and shut down commerce. As Colin Powell famously said of Iraq, "you break it, you own it." Well, the government broke the economy and now they must own it. The results are still coming through and they are proving to be disastrous. Make no mistake, those that hit the panic button early will continue with the fear tactics to make their decisions not look hasty — but they were — very hasty. Here are some more recent results:
• Of the jobs lost, 40% have been to those that make less than $40k per year.
• Half of the nation’s 650,000 cancer patients are missing their chemotherapy treatments.
• Over 250 hospitals have furloughed employees.
• Of hospitals in rural areas, 25% are at risk of closing.
• Transplants from living donors are down 85%.
• Between 70,000 and 80,000 additional deaths due to higher crime, higher poverty, and suicide.
• And finally, Rolls Royce just announced 9,000 job losses.
For those of you that say that I choose commerce over lives, you could not be further from the truth. Poor countries have sicker citizens and are rife with unnecessary death. That is a fact. I say to those that pose that question and spout that nonsense that you are engaged in a "prioritization" of certain lives over other lives. You are choosing who you want to look after and who you want to ignore. That is no better than the governors that are choosing business winners and business losers. All I am doing is highlighting who you are ignoring and where you shine your hysteria light.
Now, for the cost of breaking the economy.
So far, we have had one act that we have allocated roughly $3 trillion dollars and the House has passed another act for another $3 trillion. We shall see if it ultimately makes it through, but if it does, that would be a total, so far, of roughly $6 trillion dollars. We throw those numbers around easily but when you put them in perspective, they get hairy. Look at this illustration below:
• One million seconds consecutively equates to 11.5 days.
• One billion seconds consecutively equates to 31.75 years.
• One trillion seconds consecutively equates to 31,710 years.
Does that give you an idea of how much a trillion actually is? We are saddling generations of Americans with a lot of debt.
Most of America is excited about "opening up" the economy and you can feel the excitement in the air, especially over this Memorial Day weekend. However, there still is a fair amount of bumpy road ahead of us. This is far from over. What small business could have possibly forecast a complete government shutdown? We must look after those 162 million working Americans. All they did was get up every day, play by the rules, go to work, and look after their families. Now they are on the brink of bankruptcy and something must be done.
I am not a big government guy or a tax-and-spend guy, but this is different. We hit the panic button way too early and basically wiped out a lot of our small business community. I easily can imagine a scenario where shopping center tenants stop paying their rent. The owners of those properties stop paying the mortgage. The banks that own the mortgages will then have to look to the government to get them and everyone else out of the mess they were unwittingly put in. This time, for once, the problem would flow "uphill."
They broke it, they own it, they need to fix it.
Scott Shellady serves as head of US Producers for Marex Solutions out of London, England, and as an adjunct professor of finance at DePaul University. He has been involved in the futures industry since 1988 and routinely appears on CNBC, Bloomberg, CNN and Fox Business News as well as his daily radio show on WJOB-AM 1230, Hammond. Shellady lives in Portage, and can be found on Twitter at @ScottTheCowGuy for his warehouse of trader tips, market analysis and webinars. The opinions are the writer's.
