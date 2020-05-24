GUEST COMMENTARY: You break it, you own it

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I was not sure how much fun I was going to have or not have in taking on this opportunity to write this column. As it happens, it has been an absolute joy. Most of you, the overwhelming majority of you, have been incredibly supportive and if not, mildly critical — but I have enjoyed every word. I hope to at least have gotten your thinking juices flowing. Thank you.

I yearn for the day that I can talk about the economy again, in its truest form, instead of the coronavirus. But for now, that is what it seems everyone wants to talk about, so I will concede.

I have been in finance for over 32 years and spent a lot of time (16 years) in Europe as well as some short stints in Asia. The one thing those travels got me, other than a lot of stamps in the passport, was a different view on my America. I have often thought that along with the other rules and requirements to hold higher office in the U.S., our elected officials should have to spend a significant time outside the country, as it gives you a more well-rounded view of how things may be done — both done right and done wrong in your home country. Who knows, it may have been some help in our current situation.