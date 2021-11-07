House Progressives detach from reality

President Joe Biden's approval ratings are crashing. But so are those of Congress in polling among Democratic voters.

Chuck Todd got to the heart of the matter in last Sunday's "Meet the Press," asking his panel, "Is the elected Democrats in Congress farther to the left than the rank-and-file Democratic voter?"

Despite mixed replies from his panel, the answer is clearly yes.

In February, Democrats polled by Gallup gave Congress a 61% approval rating. In the latest results in October, this was down to 33%. And, of course, Biden's approval is now 15 points lower than where he stood at the beginning of the year.

Biden is showing himself to be a very weak leader.

The very narrow margin of Democrat control in the House is giving disproportionate power to the progressive caucus. They are causing this havoc.

Their president should be getting them in line. But instead, he is kowtowing to progressive demands that most Americans, Republicans and Democrats alike, understand will just hurt the country.