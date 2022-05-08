Marquette Greenway will provide opportunities to connect communities

Imagine being able to walk or bike from Chicago to Michigan, unimpeded by motorized traffic.

Along the nearly 60-mile path, you’d see the rich heritage and culture of Northwest Indiana along with its ecological and economic diversity.

That’s what the Marquette Greenway trail will bring to Portage and all Northwest Indiana when completed as well as the opportunity to connect with each other and learn of our similarities and differences.

The Marquette Greenway, when completed, will be an uninterrupted span of non-motorized trail running from Calumet Park in Chicago to New Buffalo, Michigan. It will traverse through 15 individual communities.

It will connect nearly 200,000 residents living within a half mile of the corridor as well as connect communities to each other and to the Indiana Dunes National Park’s beaches, historical sites, and ecological wonders.

It will provide opportunities to promote healthier lifestyles by increasing access to physical activity as well as providing access to natural and scenic areas along the way.

The trail will traverse through nature, neighborhoods, industrial/business complexes.

The Marquette Greenway will boost tourism in Northwest Indiana by opening a connector pathway from Chicago to New Buffalo, providing opportunities for our visitors to see, up close and personal, what we in Northwest Indiana love and enjoy about the Region.

It will also create jobs and boost property values of homes nearby the trail.

In Portage alone, those who will use the Marquette Greenway will have access to the Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk; travel through the AmeriPlex at the Port commercial/business development before heading east through forested area and along Salt Creek to the city’s limits at Burns Harbor.

Portage has been a long-time supporter of trail development. We began over 20 years ago with the development of the Prairie Duneland Trail and the Iron Horse Heritage Trail, which not only connects our residents with each other, but connects them with neighboring communities. Our two trails are among the most utilized amenities within our parks system.

On any given day, you can see people biking or hiking along the trails, utilizing the unique recreational system for exercise, improve mental well-being or to simply safely cross the city to access adjoining neighborhoods or our parks dotted along the trails.

The Marquette Greenway project began in 2003 as a project within the regional Marquette Plan. Funding for the trail has come from local municipalities as well as grants, applied for and managed by NIRPC and local partners. Most recently segments of the trail have been funded through state Next Level Trails and a federal RAISE grant.

Portage has benefited from both of these programs. We received a $2.5 million Next Level Trails grant from the state last year which is allowing us to continue construction of the trail from Deer Trail Park to the city limits with Burns Harbor, including a bridge over Salt Creek. That work has started and will be completed this year.

The US Department of Transportation’s $17.8 million 2021 RAISE grant will help fund 17 remaining segments of the trail including 1.5 miles of paved trail, 575 feet of boardwalk trail along the Burns Waterway, construction of a new pedestrian/bike bridge over the waterway and reconstruction of the old Crisman Road bridge within Portage.

I am looking forward to the completion of the Marquette Greenway as yet another amenity Portage and Northwest Indiana can tout and add to our vast recreational opportunities which improve the quality of life for our present and future residents and visitors.

Sue Lynch is mayor of the city of Portage. The opinions are the writer's.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0