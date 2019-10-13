Political news has been dominated by the repercussions of two presidential phone calls.
We now have a whistleblower complaint and White House released notes of a conversation between our President and the President of Ukraine. The notes of the conversation corroborate details in the complaint of President Trump asking for “a favor” — getting dirt on Joe Biden and his son Hunter. This is our president asking for interference by a foreign country in our election process. Not only has President Trump admitted to the Ukraine “ask,” he then publicly boasted that he has lots of power to negotiate trade with China and “suggested” that China investigate his leading political rival as well.
This prompted Nancy Pelosi to open an official impeachment investigation based on that phone call. In response, the president is blocking any cooperation by his people with congressional committees exercising their right, granted by our constitution, for oversight of the Executive Branch. The allegation also includes the withholding of congress approved aid to Ukraine while the parameters of the phone call were in play.
The second call was between President Trump and Turkey’s President Erdoğan after which Trump made his impulsive announcement of the withdrawal of our 1,000 Special Forces in northeastern Syria to allow a Turkish offensive against U.S. backed Syrian Kurdish fighter ... our allies. These are the same fighters who have borne the brunt of the battle against ISIS. This took everyone by surprise, including our national security leaders, the Pentagon and our allies, not to mention the Kurds. This withdrawal and nod to Turkey for them the attack the area caught everyone by surprise. Retired Adm. James Stavridis said "Nobody saw it coming, and that is a real problem when you're trying to conduct not only foreign policy ... but also military operations. That kind of whipsawing effect is extremely detrimental, not only in this tactical situation, but strategically as our planners try and prepare in other theaters, from North Korea to Afghanistan."
Lives are already being lost in Syria due to our President’s impulsive decision after talking to Erdoğan. Our allies around the world have to be wondering how committed the U.S. is to any alliance made.
Ramifications: The Ukraine call pushed Pelosi into opening a formal impeachment investigation. Serious concerns have been raised about national security. Abuse of presidential power is being examined. The ignoring of subpoenas threatens our Constitutionally confirmed power of Congress to execute its responsibilities under our system of Checks and Balances.
The Turkey call has already resulted in lives lost and benefits Russia, Iran and the rebuilding of ISIS as a global threat. It also threatens to cause more unrest throughout the entire Middle East. The buffer between Israel and Iran will be softened or eliminated creating serious security concerns for our only democratic ally in the region. Syrian refugees will once again seek asylum in not only neighboring countries but in Europe as well.
Whether you agree with our president’s policies or not; I think the question is, has President Trump betrayed the public trust and international trust?