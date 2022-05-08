Rail development will fast-track recruitment of top talent

When most people think about railways, they think in terms of the movement of raw materials and finished goods across markets and industries. In northern Indiana, people also think about a fun-filled weekend adventure where they might take the South Shore Line to Chicago’s museums, restaurants, shopping district, and theater. These are great things that provide our Region with the quality of life most of us appreciate.

Recently, however, with the progress being made on double track construction along the South Shore Line, some have begun to see rail lines through a slightly different lens. For highly competitive industries, such as health care, the importance of rail and transit-oriented development cannot be overstated. With more trains at faster speeds to Chicago from various points along the line in northern Indiana, the idea of making your home in Indiana suddenly has become much more attractive, thanks to greatly reduced commuter times.

It should come as no surprise that the health care industry requires large numbers of highly trained and well-educated professionals. Quite possibly, no other industry rivals the scale and magnitude of specialists and experts needed to provide quality services to its customers. For a variety of reasons largely beyond the scope of this discussion, health care professionals are in short supply. As a result, competition for qualified professionals is fierce, with candidates sought nationally, and in some cases, internationally.

Take the physician specialty of endocrinology as one example. The Endocrinology Workforce Report published by The Endocrine Society stated the approximate supply of adult endocrinologists in clinical practice in 2011 was 4,841. Approximately 280 board-certified endocrinologists enter the workforce each year. However, almost 40% of these will end up not practicing in the U.S.

With an ever-increasing demand resulting from the aging of our population and increasing prevalence of endocrine conditions and diseases, the report estimated a large gap between supply and demand of nearly 1,500 full-time endocrinologists across the nation and growing subsequently each year.

As we have all heard by now, similar negative trends in supply and demand exist in staffing for nurses, pharmacists, respiratory therapists, and down the long list of health care experts necessary to provide quality care.

With intense competition for qualified candidates, other factors in the recruitment process become more important. For example, we know commuting time is important to job seekers because survey after survey tell us so.

In fact, in some surveys, length of commute ranks even higher than traditional measures such as salary. How do we improve our chances of attracting top talent to our Region? One way is to differentiate our Region from other markets by improving access to a major metropolitan area with international airports and offering a high quality of living with low taxes, safe neighborhoods, good schools, and proximity to beautiful natural assets along the Lake Michigan corridor in northern Indiana.

And this is where the double-track project becomes so important. Transit-oriented development affords greater opportunities to both the candidates we seek as well as their spouses. In fact, it is not inconceivable with the scope of the double-track project and the improved commuter times, that a professional couple could live in Michigan City with one half working here and the other half working in Chicago or at the University of Notre Dame in South Bend.

This is how a region differentiates itself from competition that is national and international in scope. In its pursuit to attract highly trained and skilled professionals, it emphasizes what others don’t have: a one-of-a-kind location that matches the majesty of the Indiana Dunes with easy access to one of the world’s great cities.

How’s that for a recruitment pitch?

Dean Mazzoni is the President & CEO of Franciscan Health Michigan City and member of One Region.

