Students representing Andrean, Bishop Noll, East Chicago Central, Highland, Hammond and Munster high schools have met for the last month to organize and promote North Township’s first 13 Reasons Why Not Summit.
The summit, open to 10 North Township High Schools, will provide panel discussions, guidance resources and expert advice on the topics of suicide prevention, substance abuse, relationship violence and more.
The North Township Youth Steering Committee behind this program has submitted several guest columns to The Times to highlight this effort. They will be published in various editions in February, beginning with today's Forum section.
In addition to the columns on the Forum cover, you can find more on page B5 and in upcoming Times opinion pages.
The 13 Reasons Why Not Summit is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at Purdue University Northwest in Hammond.
For more information, contact North Township Community Development Coordinator Rosie Quintanilla at 219-932-2530, ext. 329.