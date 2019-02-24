Students representing Andrean, Bishop Noll, East Chicago Central, Highland, Hammond and Munster high schools organized North Township’s first 13 Reasons Why Not Summit earlier this month.
The summit, open to 10 North Township High Schools, provide panel discussions, guidance resources and expert advice on the topics of suicide prevention, substance abuse, relationship violence and more.
The North Township Youth Steering Committee behind this program has submitted several guest columns to The Times to highlight this effort. They will be published in various editions in February.
For more information, contact North Township Community Development Coordinator Rosie Quintanilla at 219-932-2530, ext. 329.