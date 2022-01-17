Remembering community servant, Norman Bailey

Black Lives Matter, but while pointing the finger at others we must also acknowledge, point out and eradicate the sin in our own communities. Personal responsibility to abide by the law and live by the word of God is essential to building strong communities and honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and the many others who fought so we could have a better today. Norman Bailey did not get killed by law enforcement, he was killed by someone in our community who has a total disregard for life and the law.

“But I say, walk by the Spirit, and you will not gratify the desires of the flesh. For the desires of the flesh are against the Spirit, and the desires of the Spirit are against the flesh, for these are opposed to each other, to keep you from doing the things you want to do. But if you are led by the Spirit, you are not under the law. Now the works of the flesh are evident: sexual immorality, impurity, sensuality, idolatry, sorcery, enmity, strife, jealousy, fits of anger, rivalries, dissensions, divisions, envy, drunkenness, orgies, and things like these. I warn you, as I warned you before, that those who do such things will not inherit the kingdom of God. But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, self-control; against such things there is no law. And those who belong to Christ Jesus have crucified the flesh with its passions and desires. If we live by the Spirit, let us also keep in step with the Spirit,” Galatians 5: 16-25