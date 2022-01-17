Remembering community servant, Norman Bailey

As we begin a new year and reflect on the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., we acknowledge his life commitment to the nonviolent struggle for civil rights in the United States of America. We are blessed due to the sacrifices that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and others made with their blood, sweat, and tears.
As I reflect on the recent senseless shooting death of 4th District School Board Member Norman Bailey, we have come a long way, but we have so far to go in honoring the legacy of our ancestors who fought and died for our civil rights. We know Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., as a civil rights leader, but he was also the senior pastor in his local church.
The only way to continue changing our country, communities, and individuals for the positive is through consistent prayer and living by the word of God through our lord and savior Jesus the Christ.
“I exhort therefore, that, first of all, supplications, prayers, intercessions, and giving of thanks, be made for all men; for kings, and for all that are in authority; that we may lead a quiet and peaceable life in all godliness and honesty. For this is good and acceptable in the sight of God our savior, who will have all men to be saved, and come unto the knowledge of the truth,” 1 Timothy 2:1-4.
Black Lives Matter, but while pointing the finger at others we must also acknowledge, point out and eradicate the sin in our own communities. Personal responsibility to abide by the law and live by the word of God is essential to building strong communities and honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and the many others who fought so we could have a better today. Norman Bailey did not get killed by law enforcement, he was killed by someone in our community who has a total disregard for life and the law.
“But I say, walk by the Spirit, and you will not gratify the desires of the flesh. For the desires of the flesh are against the Spirit, and the desires of the Spirit are against the flesh, for these are opposed to each other, to keep you from doing the things you want to do. But if you are led by the Spirit, you are not under the law. Now the works of the flesh are evident: sexual immorality, impurity, sensuality, idolatry, sorcery, enmity, strife, jealousy, fits of anger, rivalries, dissensions, divisions, envy, drunkenness, orgies, and things like these. I warn you, as I warned you before, that those who do such things will not inherit the kingdom of God. But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, self-control; against such things there is no law. And those who belong to Christ Jesus have crucified the flesh with its passions and desires. If we live by the Spirit, let us also keep in step with the Spirit,” Galatians 5: 16-25
Every year we honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., with prayer breakfasts, lunches, dinners, and panel discussions. Let us all respect his legacy by honoring God with living by the word of God.
Thank you, Norman Bailey, for your service to the Gary Community School Corporation, and our community. Rest in peace.
Darren Washington is chairman of the Calumet Township Trustee’s Office board of directors. The opinions are the writer’s.