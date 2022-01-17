Remembering Dr. King, civil rights warriors and embracing acts of service

There aren’t many people in the world who have not heard of the late Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
While countless people fought and died for our nation’s civil rights, Dr. King’s name has long been synonymous with the American civil rights movement. MLK means as much in the Deep South as it does in Chicago or Philadelphia.
The words “I have a dream” will be embedded in all of our minds forever. He had a vision of a hopeful future based on the tenants of the American Declaration of Independence, a document that had been crafted almost 200 years prior. To be clear, Dr. King chastised our country’s failure to live up to its founding principles even as he called on all of us to embrace them.
In one of his famous speeches, he stated that “One day, this nation will rise up and live out the true meaning of it’s creed: ‘We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal.’” For many, the uncertainty of how to fulfill his vision today still remains. While significant progress has been made, in many ways we fall short of the vision of equality for all. How do we acknowledge and yet look beyond the present day injustices to ensure that Dr. King’s vision is realized?
Over a half century after the death of Dr. King, it remains for us to continue his vision. Every government official, every business owner, every corporate CEO and every citizen should commit themselves to upholding our inalienable rights and the true meaning of equality for all. The best way to do this is to teach what this really means. Teach it at the primary, secondary and higher education levels. And, of course, we must teach it to our children in our homes. Then, we must demonstrate it through our actions.
Another aspect of Dr. Kings vision was that of service. On Feb. 4th, 1968, two months to the day before he was slain on a balcony of the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee, Dr. King delivered the “Drum Major” speech, an epic and eternal teaching on the value of service.
In that speech, Dr. King said:
“Everybody can be great, because everybody can serve. You don’t have to have a college degree to serve. You don’t have to make your subject and verb agree to serve. You only need a heart full of grace. A soul generated by love.”
We serve our communities when we help our neighbors. We serve each other when we lend someone a helping hand or try to uplift someone else. You don’t have to lead a march of thousands to serve, but when we serve someone, we can have the effect of one thousand marches.
Service can mean joining others to help clean up your block or joining a group to make care packages for homeless people. It may be doing a few chores for an elderly neighbor or donating time at a food pantry. Service can also be realized by being a voice for those who are unable to be heard.
Every day, and in difficult conditions, hundreds of men and women serve Gary in various capacities. Some do so by wearing police and fire uniforms to protect our community, and the vast majority of them do so honorably and with great valor. I am thankful to each of them for their selflessness.
In late May 2020, the torture and murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis sparked thousands of Americans to serve via organized demonstrations that brought attention to that atrocity. On a blazing June day, those protests came to Gary.
Yes, handfuls of people tried to pervert the true intentions of the protests nationwide and here, but I believe the vast majority of protesters marched for much needed improvements in our country, and, I believe, in their own ways, they were serving us all.
Although I believe the vast majority of men and women of the Gary Police Department are absolute professionals who try to do their best every single day, as we strive to uphold the vision and concept of equality for all, we must continuously reexamine ourselves to ensure that we are truly aligned with what we say we believe.
In the summer of 2020, I became the first mayor in the state of Indiana to call for a Police Reform Commission to conduct a thorough examination of our police department’s policies and practices.
The commission members were attorneys and law enforcement professionals, members of the clergy, a college professor, a member of the Black Lives Matter movement and an experienced mental health expert.
They all were volunteers who worked through very difficult conversations to provide their recommendations, and I accepted each one they made.
From funding body cameras on police uniforms to training on dealing with people experiencing a mental health crisis, from use of force and deescalation techniques to increasing positive community engagement, these commission members covered a tremendous amount of ground.
I will always be grateful for their service, especially to Joy Holliday, the executive director of Gary4Life and Thrive Gary!, for admirably chairing the commission and taking on such an enormous task.
We began working on many of the improvements months ago. We already have made progress, but we have a great deal of work left to do.
Nobody and no department can be perfect, but we’ll continue to try.
Please help us make our community stronger. Remember Dr. King and the countless other civil rights warriors on this holiday by safely going out into your community, embracing and acting on a single word: service.
Gallery: Protesters, police clash at Southlake Mall
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Standoff on U.S. 30
Standoff on U.S. 30
Standoff on U.S. 30
Standoff on U.S. 30
Standoff on U.S. 30
Standoff on U.S. 30
Southlake Mall protest
Southlake Mall area protest
Southlake Mall area protest
Southlake Mall area protest
Southlake Mall area protest
Southlake Mall area protest
Southlake Mall area protest
Southlake protest
Southlake protest
Southlake protest
Southlake protest
Southlake protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Gallery: Merrillville protest
Gallery: Merrillville protest
Gallery: Merrillville protest
Gallery: Merrillville protest
Gallery: Merrillville protest
Gallery: Merrillville protest
Gallery: Merrillville protest
Gallery: Merrillville protest
Gallery: Merrillville protest
Gallery: Merrillville protest
Gallery: Merrillville protest
Gallery: Merrillville protest
Gallery: Merrillville protest
Gallery: Merrillville protest
Gallery: Merrillville protest
Gallery: Merrillville protest
Gallery: Merrillville protest
Gallery: Merrillville protest
Gallery: Merrillville protest
Gallery: Merrillville protest
Gallery: Merrillville protest
Gallery: Merrillville protest
Gallery: Merrillville protest
Gallery: Merrillville protest
Gallery: Merrillville protest
Gallery: Merrillville protest
Gallery: Merrillville protest
Gallery: Merrillville protest
Gallery: Merrillville protest
Gallery: Merrillville protest
Gallery: Merrillville protest
Gallery: Merrillville protest
Gallery: Merrillville protest
Gallery: Merrillville protest
Gallery: Merrillville protest
Gallery: Merrillville protest
Gallery: Merrillville protest
Gallery: Merrillville protest
Gallery: Merrillville protest
Gallery: Merrillville protest
Gallery: Merrillville protest
Gallery: Merrillville protest
Gallery: Merrillville protest
Gallery: Merrillville protest
Gallery: Merrillville protest
Gallery
Jerome Prince is the mayor of Gary. The opinions are the writer's.