Remembering Dr. King, civil rights warriors and embracing acts of service

There aren’t many people in the world who have not heard of the late Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

While countless people fought and died for our nation’s civil rights, Dr. King’s name has long been synonymous with the American civil rights movement. MLK means as much in the Deep South as it does in Chicago or Philadelphia.

The words “I have a dream” will be embedded in all of our minds forever. He had a vision of a hopeful future based on the tenants of the American Declaration of Independence, a document that had been crafted almost 200 years prior. To be clear, Dr. King chastised our country’s failure to live up to its founding principles even as he called on all of us to embrace them.

In one of his famous speeches, he stated that “One day, this nation will rise up and live out the true meaning of it’s creed: ‘We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal.’” For many, the uncertainty of how to fulfill his vision today still remains. While significant progress has been made, in many ways we fall short of the vision of equality for all. How do we acknowledge and yet look beyond the present day injustices to ensure that Dr. King’s vision is realized?