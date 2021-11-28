Saule Omarova shouldn't be overseeing our banks

But if turning our financial services system over to government control is not communism, suffice it to say it certainly is not what America is supposed to be about.

She proposes that the Federal Reserve, the least accountable entity in the federal government, take over a vast swath of private banking functions, with private banking accounts being replaced by accounts run by the Fed.

If there is a microsecond where you might think this is a good idea, look at what's happening now to prices at the gas pump and at the supermarket, where we see inflation at a 30-year high. Consider where this is coming from.

Yes, the Federal Reserve.

Journals and newspapers burst with warnings from private economists over recent years that Federal Reserve monetary policy will lead to inflation, and Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has been poo-pooing these warnings.

Now it's happening. And this is who professor/comrade Omarova thinks should be taking over the full scope of our financial lives.