Thank you, Sen. Manchin

The issue is dishonest game-playing by congressional Democrats. Multibillion-dollar programs that clearly will be permanent are scored by those who produced the bill to expire after one year. Informed observers agree that this is ridiculous. The Congressional Budget Office scored the bill, assuming these programs last for the 10-year duration of the projection. As a result, the CBO estimated the cost of the bill at 2 1/2 times more than those who produced the legislation.

Manchin also did voters a great service by calling inflation, which has been one of his great concerns about the bill, "inflation taxes."

Inflation is indeed a tax and also a result of sleight of hand of legislators. How many politicians would specifically legislate $2 trillion in tax increases to pay for a $2 trillion spending bill? Did you say none?

Instead, funds get borrowed and then the central bank prints money to pay the bills.

More money in circulation means every dollar is worth less. Prices go up — inflation.

The latest report of a 6.8% increase in the CPI means a 6.8% reduction in the real income and savings of every American.