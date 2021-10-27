We live in a brave new world. A world in which we may only refer to “pregnant people,” and where maternity outfits have become “parenthood pieces.” A world in which the words of feminist icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg have become fodder for ellipses and brackets because they are not sufficiently inclusive. A world described even by a New York Times opinion columnist as a bit “Orwellian.” And ultimately, a world in which efforts to provide opportunities for women to become doctors, professors, and mothers have been transformed into the erasure of women from society.

Take the ACLU’s egregious misquote of the late Justice Ginsburg. During her confirmation statement, Ginsburg noted that “the decision whether or not to bear a child is central to a woman’s life, to her well-being and dignity.” Yet that statement was not sufficiently inclusive for the ACLU, which replaced “woman” with “person,” and also omitted the pronouns “her” and “she” to make the quote gender-neutral. “The decision whether or not to bear a child is central to a [person’s] life, to [their] well-being and dignity. When the government controls that decision for [people], [they are] being treated as less than a fully adult human responsible for [their] own choices,” the ACLU posted.