If there’s one thing that Donald Trump does better than anyone else, it’s his strong political offense. Time and time again we’ve seen him under the heaviest of scrutiny from liberal media outlets.
In scandals where most politicians would fold in half, Trump has survived by leaning on his ability to bash the left for their corruption.
In 2015, when footage was exposed of Trump on Access Hollywood making disgusting comments about grabbing women in an extremely demeaning way, the media had declared the end of Trump’s campaign.
It wasn’t out of line for them to predict such a downfall. Campaigns have been destroyed by far less.
Donald responded in the debates by trashing Bill Clinton’s affair, explaining that what he had said personally were just words but Bill had taken action. Evidently, it worked.
Trump is currently using the same type of offense against his inquiry on impeachment as he explained that his role as president is to investigate corruption, giving him every right to subliminally ask Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky about Joe Biden.
For the record, relying on foreign powers to get dirt on a political opponent is an impeachable act. As was Bill Clinton’s affair with Monica Lewinsky and lying under oath.
Unfortunately, not a single Democrat in the Senate voted in favor of impeaching President Clinton on both articles of impeachment for the required ⅔ vote. It didn’t even come close and it most likely won’t for Trump either.
It’s clear to me that no one from the Democratic Party is legitimately concerned with the ethical importance of Trump’s phone call with Zelensky. They’re rather afraid of what the public may discover regarding their best political prospects for the 2020 election.
The Democratic Party is grabbing at straws, trying to find ammunition that will work to combat Trump’s presidency.
That isn’t strange or out of the ordinary. What is strange is why they’ve chosen to pounce on the Ukraine scandal.
This isn’t the first thing Trump has done to be attacked with impeachment.
The first impeachable act that comes to mind was right after the 2016 election when Trump’s hotel in D.C received a donation of $270,000 from a Saudi-funded lobbyist in order that U.S veterans could travel to Washington and lobby against a law that the Saudi government opposed.
Hypothetically, even if Trump didn’t benefit anything from $270,000 being that it’s just a drop in his giant bucket of cash, owning a family business that benefits off deals with foreign powers is unethical and clearly steps out of bounds for the role of the president.
It’s also somewhat of an ironic mirroring of the dirt dug up on Joe Biden’s son who received up to $50,000 a month for serving on a board for Cyprus-registered Burisma Holdings, one of the largest private natural gas companies in Ukraine, without knowing anything about natural gas.
Perhaps the Trump-Ukraine scandal serves as a better strategic move than to go after what the president has done in the past. It seems uncertain.
Either way, the actions we’ve seen from both sides of this political duopoly are ugly.
I am not a fan of Donald Trump. Neither am I a fan of his opposing army of liberal soldiers who’ve waged war on him for the past several years.
It’s easy to see what Trump does wrong, mainly the ugly things he says on Twitter and the unprofessional manner of his actions.
He’s undeniably a bad role model for the youth of America, but when someone complains about every word that falls out of his mouth, they become more annoying than what they’ve chosen to lampoon.
Even if I agree with them, I find myself being disengaged with those lost in their own political ideology.
If we want to battle corruption, we need to hold ourselves to a higher standard.
I hate to feel like there’s no place to go in this intense political landscape. Perhaps my refusal to pick a side is naive, though I can’t bring myself to choose the lesser of two evils.
A man is not an island, but I’ll die on this hill before I burn up on the beaches of corruption and despair.