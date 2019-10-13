I first became aware of nicotine vapes in school two years ago during my sophomore year of high school.
A student in class was inhaling vapor out of a rectangular device shaped like a flash drive. That device was a Juul.
Vaping wasn’t nearly as big of a deal yet then as it is now. Today, vaping in school has been ingrained into the day-to-day life of many American teenagers.
Walking into the bathroom to be greeted with a group of kids getting a fix before class is the new norm. Sometimes, there are so many of them I can’t even use the restroom before the bell rings.
What makes vaping so attractive to young kids is the accessibility. Most nicotine vapes are so small they can be hidden in plain sight. Students can even hit their devices in class with a technique called “zeroing," which is done by keeping the vapor in one's lungs long enough to be absorbed into the body.
The stealthy aspect of vaping is what makes it such a problem. In years past, a student would have to skip class to smoke a cigarette or at least be required to hide it from a teacher. That is much harder with a cigarette because of the strong burning smell and nicotine staining to the skin.
Vaping is much easier than any nicotine consumption before, and this is, without a doubt, a serious problem.
Vapes have only really been prevalent in the United States since 2007. The medical community does not have a firm grasp of what vaping can do long term, though there is a general consensus among some folks that vaping is less harmful than smoking traditional cigarettes.
Some who vape claim it’s completely harmless and that national reported deaths are linked to THC-infused vape cartridges.
You have free articles remaining.
Even so, I can’t accept the notion that vaping is harmless.
It seems like everything we consume is killing us. You can’t live a day in this world without doing something that contributes to a closer death. A meal at a fast-food restaurant is extremely unhealthy, though that won’t stop people from eating it.
It’s pretty interesting to me — as a younger person in today’s world — to hear how things used to be. It's especially interesting to hear about what it was like before the public knew how harmful certain tobacco products were to the human body.
There was a time when doctors portrayed in cigarette ads would recommend cigarettes to patients, claiming smoking was good for the throat. There also was a time in which it was socially acceptable for grade-school students to make ashtrays in pottery class for their parents.
Smoking back then was a common practice. It was embedded into the sweaty brow of the hard-working people of America.
Humans have been inhaling costly substances for as long as we’ve been human. It’s a part of our nature.
I only bring into question the validity of the facts at hand.
What’s truly horrifying is that no one will understand what vaping does until it has been around long enough. Most smokers don’t acquire serious health problems until much later in life when the damage is irreversible.
Until vapes have been on the market long enough, all we can really do is make good decisions on behalf of our health.