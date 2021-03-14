Holcomb: Ingenuity, dedication continues to help Region rise up

As the pandemic spread across the world creating countless problems, Fred Geyer possessed a solution in Northwest Indiana.
N95 masks, vital to protecting health care workers exposed to the coronavirus, were in short global supply, and his business, American Melt Blown & Filtration, already produced the filtration for the short-supplied N95 masks made in other countries. So why not create the entire masks in the Hoosier state?
That question led to the creation of a new company: Indiana Face Mask. This December, out of thousands of submissions, the company was one of only five nationwide to receive CDC approval to manufacture N95s. A significant achievement as the majority of N95s were made overseas prior to the pandemic.
Indiana Face Mask is just one of many Hoosier businesses that answered the urgent call to support our state, nation and world in the Herculean COVID-19 response effort. All across Northwest Indiana, businesses leveraged their resources, supply chains and employee expertise to produce PPE.
Prairie Packaging Co. in Kingsbury, Merrillville-based MonoSol, and LaPorte’s Sterno Products partnered with our Indiana Economic Development Corp. to deliver needed supplies to the frontline. Ramping up or altering production lines to make PPE, hand sanitizer and cleaning products, they also provided donations to food pantries and critical supplies for first responders.
That level of inspired ingenuity, dedication and investment is the foundation that will help the continued Region Rise from these most challenging of circumstances.
Over the past year, as we’ve endured unimaginable loss, I’ve been inspired every day by the way Hoosiers have worked to slow the spread of COVID-19 and ensure our health care system has maintained its capacity to provide care to those who need it. Health care professionals stepped up, pulling back-to-back shifts, going above and beyond to care for the sick.
Now, with the light at the end of the tunnel coming into view, we’re nearing 1 million Hoosiers who will have received a vaccine, with more appointments made easily available every day, and into arms as quickly as we receive supply.
And through it all, we should never forget, facing down this unprecedented challenge, Indiana’s strong fiscal foundation and top-ranked business climate will empower our state to emerge from the storm once again in a position of economic strength.
Think about this: In 2020 — despite the pandemic — Indiana is starting construction on two of the nation’s most transformational commuter rail projects: double tracking the South Shore Line to better connect Michigan City, Gary and Chicago; and linking the West Lake Corridor from Hammond to Dyer.
Beyond the reduced travel and wait times they’ll deliver, these monumental projects will continue to drive the Region forward by attracting $2.3 billion in private investment to Northwest Indiana, with 6,000 new jobs and $3 billion in economic impact projected to follow over the next several decades.
The pandemic has also provided us time for reflection — reminding us of how nature can boost our quality of life. Fortunately, we were ahead of the game. Region communities were already blazing new trails and connecting communities through our $90 million Next Level Trails program — the largest infusion of state trail funding in Hoosier history.
• Schererville is expanding the Pennsy Greenway Northwest Trail thanks to a $2.9 million award, with the goal of eventually connecting Crown Point, Schererville and Munster with Lansing, Illinois.
• Hebron received more than $300,000 to add nearly a mile to the Veterans Memorial Parkway Trail system that will ultimately link Hebron to Crown Point.
• And in Burns Harbor, $1.7 million was awarded to extend the Marquette Greenway between Hebron and Portage as part of a future multi-state trail along the shore of Lake Michigan that would connect Chicago to Michigan.
And as our momentum continues, we’re now deploying $60 billion to build and enhance the very roads and bridges that connect our communities and has our infrastructure, ranked first in the nation by CNBC.
Just as important as our infrastructure, we’re investing in our people, too. To empower more Hoosiers to find their own lifelong pathways to personal prosperity, we’ve increased K-12 funding by over $1 billion since 2017. By investing in workforce training programs, we’ve empowered tens of thousands of Hoosiers who secured new credentials to earn a median wage gain of $6,800.
So, whether we’re constructing rails, roads, or trails to maximize your mobility and promote greater quality of place and space, or helping Hoosiers unlock and unleash their limitless potential with new skills, our goal is simple: Become the absolute best place in America to grow as a person, a family, a business and as a community.
Clearly, if you’re seeking a destination to reap those rewards, the odds are good you’re looking at Northwest Indiana, and we welcome you to rise up in the Region.
