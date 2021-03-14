Holcomb: Ingenuity, dedication continues to help Region rise up

That level of inspired ingenuity, dedication and investment is the foundation that will help the continued Region Rise from these most challenging of circumstances.

Over the past year, as we’ve endured unimaginable loss, I’ve been inspired every day by the way Hoosiers have worked to slow the spread of COVID-19 and ensure our health care system has maintained its capacity to provide care to those who need it. Health care professionals stepped up, pulling back-to-back shifts, going above and beyond to care for the sick.

Now, with the light at the end of the tunnel coming into view, we’re nearing 1 million Hoosiers who will have received a vaccine, with more appointments made easily available every day, and into arms as quickly as we receive supply.

And through it all, we should never forget, facing down this unprecedented challenge, Indiana’s strong fiscal foundation and top-ranked business climate will empower our state to emerge from the storm once again in a position of economic strength.

Think about this: In 2020 — despite the pandemic — Indiana is starting construction on two of the nation’s most transformational commuter rail projects: double tracking the South Shore Line to better connect Michigan City, Gary and Chicago; and linking the West Lake Corridor from Hammond to Dyer.