The door was locked.

If it had been unlocked, they never would have met. End of love story.

But the door inside that academic building at Indiana State University was locked.

It instantly changed the lives of Lenny and Sandy Corso.

It was late October 1971, an uncommonly pleasant day on the ISU campus in Terre Haute. Lenny wore a nice suit to the office of his academic counselor to verify all of his credits for graduation a few months later. He’s still not sure why he wore a suit that day.

As he walked up the stairs inside that very old building, he noticed a beautiful young woman standing there, reading a bulletin board. She noticed him and smiled.

“Hi" Sandy said, as if she knew him.

Lenny didn’t know who she thought he was, but he didn’t hesitate to take advantage of the perceived oversight.

“Hello,” he replied cordially.

Sandy was visiting that same building at the same exact time but for a different academic purpose. A few minutes later, she would give a presentation to her class. She’s still not sure why she arrived so early that day.

Lenny turned the hallway corner and twisted the doorknob to his counselor's office. It didn’t open. He was slightly disappointed. But only for a second.

If the counselor had been in his office at that moment, Lenny would have had the conversation with him about graduation credits and then went on with his life. Sandy would have made her way to that classroom presentation and went on with her life. Their paths wouldn’t have crossed again.

Instead, Lenny turned around and went back to the stairs where he spotted the beautiful young woman. Sandy was still reading a bulletin board. Lenny started shooting the breeze, doing anything he could to keep her attention.

“Were we in a class together?” he asked.

He had no memory of a class together, but he didn’t want this moment to evaporate.

“Well, actually we were,” Sandy replied.

She recalled an anatomy class they shared two years earlier. Lenny sat several rows in front of her, so he never saw her. She thought to herself, “That is one hot guy.”

Lenny had no idea. He assumed that she was taken by another guy or, worse yet, engaged to be married. He wanted to find out for sure. This brilliant line came out of his mouth: “Well you’re due to get married soon, aren’t you?”

“No,” Sandy replied. “I was pinned. But I’m not pinned anymore.”

She had broken up with a boyfriend a month earlier.

Lenny thought to himself: “Lord, get out of the way. I want to be with this girl.”

He asked for her dorm room number and later invited her to dinner at an upscale restaurant, where he maxed out his credit card. They talked for three hours.

Lenny, a Green Beret medic with the U.S. Army special forces, graduated from ISU with a bachelor’s degree in health and life science. Sandy graduated with a bachelor’s degree in physical education.

After Lenny began his student teaching career in Kokomo, he made the 130-mile, one-way drive to Terre Haute to be with Sandy as often as possible. They usually danced the night away at The Idaho Club, which was THE place to dance, drink and mingle with the cool crowd. (In the 1958 movie “Some Came Running,” Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Shirley MacLaine wet their whistles there.)

“It’s amazing what you’ll do when you’re young and impetuous,” Lenny said, looking back at their early days.

He and Sandy just knew they would be together ’til death do them part. Coincidentally, Lenny was working at a funeral home. He popped the question to her there, one minute past midnight on Easter. She said yes. (Watch a video at NWI.com.)

“Well, this will give a new meaning to death ’til we part,” he told her.

They married April 28, 1973, and raised two highly successful daughters.

Lenny and Sandy enjoyed long careers as educators. She worked 30 years in the field, 24 of them at Portage High School. He worked 10 years in occupational medicine as a physician assistant and nearly 20 years as a pharmaceutical sales representative. In retirement, Lenny works an adjunct teaching position at Ivy Tech Community College in Valparaiso in advanced human physiology.

That’s where I met the couple, in a library study room. Lenny helped guide Sandy from their car into the building. She has had a series of health problems the past few years.

“In sickness and in health,” Lenny said while escorting his bride into the library.

They intuitively finish each other’s sentences. They know what the other is thinking.

“We just know,” Sandy said, smiling.

“She can read the expression on my face and tell me ‘Don’t say it!’” Lenny said.

Both laughed. It’s one of their secrets of success. They don’t have short fuses, they don't disrespect each other. Apologies come often and sincerely. In April, they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. Lenny got down on one knee again. Not in a funeral home this time.

Decades after first meeting on the ISU campus, the couple returned for old time’s sake. They wandered the campus. They wondered whether that old academic building were still there.

If so, they would revisit the staircase where they met. Sandy would say hi. Lenny would reply hello. And then he would try that office doorknob to see if it were locked. Would it be a similar twist of fate? They wondered.

The building was razed, with nothing left but their memories. In its place is a beautiful water fountain. To them, it will forever be a fountain of youth.