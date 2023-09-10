Audrey Coburn downed a shot of bourbon whiskey, looked around the room and chuckled with a shrug.

“I was hoping for more people to celebrate my death,” she said.

Coburn, who turns 90 this month, didn’t want to miss own funeral and wake, prompting her two nieces to host one last Sunday. A couple dozen friends joined her at StoryPoint, a senior living community in Chesterton.

A handwritten card from the young daughter of the facility’s executive director adorned Coburn’s table. Colored in rainbow colors and heavenly clouds, it summed up the festive affair: “Happy living wake.”

“You’re having a wake while you’re awake,” one older woman joked.

“I’m so glad to have this wake early,” Coburn told guests. “This was wonderful.”

Coburn’s life has been wonderful. And very interesting.

She taught music in Gary, owned a bowling alley in Chesterton, and traveled the country on scooters and bicycles.

“She exemplifies the best of us,” said Judy Kroeger, a fellow resident at the senior living community.

There, Coburn is affectionately known as the “Mayor of StoryPoint.”

“Though very ill, she continues to inspire us to continue living,” Kroeger said.

One of Coburn’s relatives referred to her as a Renaissance woman.

“The best compliment ever,” Kroeger said.

Coburn is a diehard, blue-bleeding fan of the Chicago Cubs.

“Her balcony flag alerts us to wins and losses,” Kroeger said.

Coburn has lived in Chesterton since 1967, later owning and operating Gateway Lanes, a six-lane bowling establishment. She ran it for 26 years, by herself, learning how to do everything to keep it in business, from renting shoes to working on pin-catching machines.

Along the way, Coburn became a member of the Chesterton Women’s Bowling Association, later becoming the first woman in Indiana to bowl higher than an 800 series. She rolled 814 in 1985. Three years later, she hurt her right hand on a bowling alley machine, forcing her to bowl left-handed. She eventually bowled a 200 game and 500 series with her opposite hand, a rare feat for anyone.

While operating Gateway Lanes, she befriended a widower who frequently visited for casual conversation.

“He was lonely, grumpy and needed companionship,” Coburn recalled.

The man, Miro Stary, was founder of Anchor Industrial Supply, Inc. in Gary, launched in 1956.

“I just sort of adopted him,” Coburn said.

Stary ordered a bowling ball from Coburn and asked for the cheapest one. She figured he lived on a limited income. She was wrong.

One day, Stary asked Coburn if she would be interested, after his death, in living in a home he purchased in town.

“I said, sure. I didn’t have any place to go and I had no money,” Coburn said.

Stary later got seriously ill and died in 1997. He was 82.

“I inherited everything he had, and he had quite a bit of money,” Coburn said. “That’s how I was able to retire. Otherwise I’d probably still be working.”

The money she inherited also paid her living arrangements at StoryPoint, an upscale complex just off Indiana 49.

“I can’t thank him enough for everything,” Coburn said.

Last Sunday, Coburn dressed in black and planned to hold a bouquet of daisies for her living wake.

“You know, to push up daisies,” she said. “I was hoping to lie in a coffin, but I didn’t think it would be allowed at StoryPoint.”

A friend of hers died recently, prompting the idea of celebrating Coburn’s life rather than someday mourning her death.

“She wants to hear what people might say about her before she dies,” Kroeger said. “Many residents here have dropped off without ever having an opportunity to tell their story.”

Last month, Coburn had to be hospitalized for a serious health ailment and several transfusions. Her condition worsened. Her family broached the idea of hospice care.

“And then I got well, so I’m back here doing my thing again,” Coburn said with a laugh.

She has no family members in this Region. Her nieces live in Michigan and Ohio. Last Sunday, her living wake was a perfect game. (Watch a video and view more photos at the online version of this column.)

“Memory eternal to Audrey and may her soul rest with the blessed one,” one of her friends told guests during a bourbon whiskey toast.

“Cheers!” everyone said.

“Audrey! Audrey!” they cheered.

Coburn glanced around and told me, “If they don’t want to see me dead, that’s a good thing, I guess.”