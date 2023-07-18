The woman’s shrill scream could be heard from a couple hundred feet away.

My wife and I heard it immediately Sunday afternoon while bicycling westbound on a bike trail alongside U.S. 12 in Michigan City, near the west gate entrance of NIPSCO. We noticed a dark-colored SUV parked on the entrance road. A woman or child’s screams were coming from the vehicle’s back seat.

“That sounds jarring,” my wife told me.

The situation instantly caught our attention as we kept biking towards that entrance road from the east. We watched a male driver abruptly exit the vehicle and yank open the rear door to do something with the passenger in the backseat. We have no idea what he had in mind. We never will.

This is when he spotted us pedaling in his direction. Not directly at him but in that direction on the bike trail. My wife and I slowed our speed to get a better look at the vehicle, a Volvo SUV with Wisconsin plates.

At that moment, the driver stopped whatever he was going to do and slammed the rear door shut. He looked at us and hopped back into the driver’s seat. Then he sped up to U.S. 12, honked his horn at no one in sight, possibly at us, and gunned it down westbound U.S. 12 toward Mount Baldy.

“Should we call 911?” my wife asked.

We crossed U.S. 12 on the bike trail to get away from the passing traffic. My wife, Karen, pulled out her phone.

“We just witnessed something,” she told the dispatcher at 2:53 p.m.

Trouble is, we weren’t sure what we had just witnessed. Was it an abusive situation? A bratty teenager on a road trip? A kidnapping? A guy who lost his temper with a backseat driver? We had no idea.

The dispatcher asked for details of what we saw and our exact whereabouts. My wife told him. He told her he would try to get a police officer to that area. Trouble is, again, the driver could have been in Porter County at that point. Or anywhere else in the nearby vicinity. Maybe another empty parking lot to continue what he began at the NIPSCO entranceway.

I wondered if we’ve watched too many “Dateline”-like real crime drama TV shows. I also recalled my younger days as a parent losing my cool with unruly kids in the backseat of my car. Was this incident something, or nothing at all?

A few minutes later, my wife and I biked back to that NIPSCO entrance site to record a video explaining what we witnessed. (View this video and more photos at the online version of this column at NWI.com.)

I shared it later on Facebook as we ate outdoor dinner near the Michigan City Marina. We were there to interview the crew of a boat that will be competing this weekend in the annual Chicago Yacht Club race to Mackinac Island. (Look for this column Friday with a video and photos.)

On my social media post with that video, I asked readers, “Would YOU call 911 in this situation?”

Responses flooded in.

“I would call 911! Could be a kidnapping,” one reader commented.

“If you see something, say something. You can still call!” someone else wrote.

“My first instinct would have been to ride up to that car and intervene,” a reader wrote.

Very noble intention but my first instinct was to protect my wife from potential harm. Also, we didn’t get a chance to intervene because the driver spotted us and began driving away.

“Call 911 and give them the license plate number and description of the vehicle,” another person wrote.

“I would take a picture of the vehicle and call 911. But in the moment is different than hindsight. We like to believe we would act in that split second but mostly we’re too shocked,” a woman wrote.

This is true, though we weren’t so much shocked as we were confused about what we were witnessing.

“I would have called. I know it's probably unsettling to see and you probably question whether you should get involved but I feel like you could possibly be that woman's only life line,” another reader wrote.

“I really hope you called the police before posting this. It’s pretty obvious what the right thing to do is,” another person wrote.

A friend of mine told me that he once confronted a guy in a situation like this after first calling police. The other guy pulled a gun on my friend. He slowly backed away until police arrived.

“The guy had kidnapped his ex-girlfriend and held her hostage for three days,” my friend said.

On Monday, I contacted the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office to see if anything came from our 911 call. The department’s log for Sunday didn’t reflect anything from what we witnessed. I also contacted the Porter County Sheriff’s Office, which didn’t have anything on its call history log.

“I would definitely call in that situation as it never hurts for an officer just to make sure everything is OK with a traffic stop,” Sgt. Benjamin McFalls told me.

These kind of situations pose an ethical moment for witnesses. A few people told me they wouldn’t have called 911. No crime was witnessed. Not enough details to share. Not enough interest to get involved, they said.

For others, like my wife, they want to do anything to possibly help that situation. And to know in their heart that there was nothing else they could do. Which kind of witness are you?