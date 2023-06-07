Ten-year-old Davee Pollison couldn’t contain his excitement when he sat next to his girlfriend at Suzie’s Cafe.

He was loud. He made sounds. His arms flailed uncontrollably. And he displayed many self-stimulatory behaviors, called stimming, due to his autism.

“He was singing and stimming very loudly. There was no silencing him,” his mother, Mandee Pollison, said.

Several times, Davee’s erratic behavior interrupted at least one nearby diner in the Valparaiso restaurant - a man sitting directly behind him. Many times the boy flapped his arms and hit the man, including once to the head, as he politely ate his meal with another diner.

“I felt terrible and slightly embarrassed,” his mother said. “I didn’t even know how many times this happened until my friend told me she apologized a few times herself on my behalf.”

Pollison’s friend, a mother from Crown Point, joined her for breakfast along with her 10-year-old daughter, who also has special needs. The girl with the sweetest of smiles and Davee are obsessed with each other in the cutest way. The kids’ mothers have bonded over having special needs kids who see the world differently than most people.

Davee is heading into the fourth grade in Valparaiso. He can’t verbally tell you what he did at school on any certain day. Nor can he tell you when he isn’t feeling well.

The boy is currently obsessed with anything Velcro. He can keep a tiny piece of it with him for weeks without losing track of it. He also has an amazing memory, whether he can express it verbally or not. His phrases are more programmed information, his mother said.

“He can recite hundreds of songs and video clips he watches, but back and forth conversation doesn’t exist,” she said.

When he’s excited, as he was in that diner next to his girlfriend last week, Davee flapped his arms and made loud sounds. To anyone who didn’t know Davee’s situation, he looked out of control.

She tried to muffle his noises and singing. She ordered multiple menu items because she wasn’t sure what her son would eat that day.

“Pure chaos,” she described the situation.

Making things worse, Pollison had a rough day at work a day earlier and her feelings lingered like a stubborn storm front. She’s a hairstylist who some days feels more like a “hairapist,” as clients vent to her while she does their hair.

“I had five clients talking about death and sadness,” she recalled. “It took a toll on me. I was still not with it by the time this breakfast rolled around.”

When the male diner finally finished his meal and left his table, Pollison exhaled, knowing her son interrupted the man’s breakfast and uncontrollably touched him. She apologized multiple times. She also questioned her decision to dine out that morning, knowing Davee would be overly excited to see his girlfriend.

Many of us would have been quietly annoyed by her son’s actions in public. Some of us would have whispered about him or possibly complained to management. You know how angry people can get when anything comes between them and their next meal in a restaurant.

That man, though, he didn’t complain to a manager. He didn’t give a nasty look toward Pollison or her son. He didn’t make a scene, feeling justified as so many of us do in those situations.

Instead, that man quietly left his table and paid his bill. Then he paid the bill for Pollison, her friend, and their two children. He did this without saying a word about it. Only after he and his diner companion left, Pollison’s server told her that the man paid her bill.

She cried.

“I’m not a crier but he had no idea the level of sadness I had heard about the day previous,” Pollison told me. “I thought we were a huge bother to him so when he paid for our meals I didn’t have anything left in me but to sob.”

All she could do was compose herself and attempt to somehow thank the man. She wrote a post on her Facebook page: “I should have paid for YOUR meal. We totally interrupted your breakfast more times then I can count.”

She asked her social media friends for help.

“If you happen to know this gentleman sitting behind Davee, please tell him THANK YOU!” she wrote.

“Thank you for being a light to this world that is so desperately needed. Thank you for your kindness and assurance that there are amazing people in this world. Thank you for being understanding and accepting of special kiddos. Thank you for being exactly who you are.”

Her plea eventually worked. Pollison found out that man’s name.

“Angels live among us,” she said afterward.

The mysterious diner prefers to remain anonymous, citing his own personal reasons for what he did that day. But Pollison will never forget it. And neither will her son, even if can never verbalize it.

