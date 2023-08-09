Jerry Davich Metro columnist Follow Jerry Davich Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Brian Urlacher. Matt Forte. Richard Dent. Lance Briggs. Otis Wilson. James “Big Cat” Williams.

These former Chicago Bears players seemed larger than life when I met all of them in person. It wasn’t about their size, which was towering. It was about their stature in my mind, which towered even higher.

Professional sports can transform mere mortals into forever heroes in our lives. This is especially true in my life for NFL players, especially Bears players.

Two years ago, I met Williams at Soldier Field on a cold, rainy, blustery day in Chicago. It was true “Bears weather.” The 6-foot, 7-inch former lineman appeared impervious to the harsh weather conditions, just as he did during his 12-year career with the Bears.

“Big Cat, it’s really an honor to meet you,” I told Williams outside Gate 0. “Can I call you Big Cat?”

He just growled.

Williams was there to greet Destiny Blackmon, a long-time Bears fan from Northwest Indiana who didn’t see the blindside surprise coming from him and Staley Da Bear. Blackmon, a friend of mine, was selected as the team’s fan of the year. Williams was selected to greet her with gifts, including Super Bowl tickets.

It didn’t matter that his career ended 20 years ago. Once a Bear, always a Bear. She cried. He smiled. I took notes.

“I was happy to see her reaction,” Williams told me.

He even got teary eyed during the exchange.

“A couple of tears and a whole lot of hugs,” he said.

It’s tough to not get emotional when your heroes get emotional.

I witnessed something similar when I met former Bears running back Matt Forte at his home on five acres of property near Lake Forest. I interviewed him there for a story I wrote for Chicago Parent magazine. We talked more about parenting than football. It’s probably why his typically stoic composure got sacked for a loss by his emotions when he talked about his baby daughter, Nahla.

“She’s my life now,” he told me while cradling her like a football in his tattooed muscular arms. “And she will be my future after football.”

Last week I Googled Forte’s name while driving through Slidell, Louisiana, his hometown. I recalled something he told me that has always stayed with me.

“Some fans don’t care about anything but what I do on the football field,” he said.

This is true for most fans. “Just win, baby,” as the late Al Davis often said.

Nonetheless, fans also care about players long after their career ends and their fame dims. I saw this in action many years ago when Bears legend Richard Dent showed up at a used car lot in South Haven (yes, South Haven, Indiana) to sign autographs and chat with star-struck fans.

“This gives me a chance to talk with people, fans, who I may of had a chance to entertain through the years.,” Dent told me.

If you recall, Dent was a standout defensive lineman from the Bears' famous 1985-86 Super Bowl winning team. The soft-spoken giant drove 70 miles from Illinois for that odd public appearance.

“I appreciate fans remembering me,” Dent told me while signing autographs.

Brian Urlacher, the former Bears linebacker legend, appeared to also enjoy being remembered by fans when I spoke with him at Blue Chip Casino in Michigan City a few years back. He was there to help publicize the casino’s new sports book venue. I brought a football for him to sign for my son-in-law, hiding it inside a backpack as I walked through the casino.

I wasn’t sure if Urlacher would actually sign it. He seems so … imposing. He’s not only a man to me. He’s a hero of sorts.

“Hi Brian, would you mind?” I asked him, pulling out the football.

“No problem,” he replied casually.

Then we both bet on the Bears to beat the Packers in the season opener that year. We both lost.

One of my NFL heroes is losing his life to a disease that doesn’t care about his former glory. Steve “Mongo” McMichael exemplified machismo and epitomized swagger. He illustrated a lust for life that didn’t take any plays off, either on the football field or in his personal life. He always appeared 10 feet tall to me.

McMichael now suffers from Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, ALS, one of the scariest acronyms on the planet. Last week he was hospitalized with sepsis and pneumonia. Images of his current condition are hard to view. He’s no longer Mongo, yet he’s still a hero to me. Even more so these days.

This is the power of hero worship with our sports world gods. Their playing days transcend their status in the pop culture stratosphere. For many of us, their status remains elevated for the rest of our lives.

The Bears recently opened training camp for the new season. I wonder which players, if any, will someday be immortalized by adoring fans. A player who means nothing to us now may climb the roster to become a future hero for us.

This is part of the allure of NFL training camps. A new season kicks off a training camp for fans looking for our next gridiron gladiators. Competition breeds excellence, but something less tangible breeds hero worship.

It’s a ritual dating back decades to the holy trinity of Bears legends - Sayers, Butkus and Payton. Will Justin Fields someday join them? Another player? Maybe. Maybe not. I’m eager again to find out, one play at a time, one prayer at a time.